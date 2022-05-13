NBC’s streaming network Peacock announced May 12 its new original film “They/Them,” pronounced “They-slash-Them,” will premiere August 5. The movie is a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp.

Several queer and trans campers visit the Whistler facility for a week of programming intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

“‘They/Them’ has been germinating within me my whole life,” says writer and director, John Logan. “I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

‘They/Them’ Director John Logan: ‘I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up.’ Photo: Facebook

“They/Them,” produced by Blumhouse, is created, written and directed by three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), marking his directorial debut and serving as an executive producer on the film. Kevin Bacon (“Footloose,” “Hollow Man,” “Frost/Nixon”), Scott Turner Schofield (“Euphoria” “The Craft”), Howie Young (“Mission: Impossible III,” “Hit and Run”), and Jon Romano (“Firestarter,” “Vengeance”) also serve as executive producers. Jason Blum (“Get Out,” “The Invisible Man”) and Michael Aguilar (“Penny Dreadful” “Kidding”) are producers.

Among the cast members are Bacon (he/him), who plays Owen Whistler, the conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp alongside several counselors including his wife, Cora (Carrie Preston, she/her) a licensed therapist in charge of the campers’ therapy sessions.

Also appearing in the film are Anna Chlumsky (she/her) as Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee; Theo Germaine (they/them) as Jordan, a transgender and non-binary camper from a religious background who has made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate if attending Whistler doesn’t “work;” Quei Tann (she/her) who appears in the role of Alexandra, a transgender woman whose parents have threatened to kick her out of the house if she didn’t attend the camp; Austin Crute (he/him) as Toby, a gay camper who negotiated with his parents for a trip to New York in exchange for a week at Whistler Camp.

Additional cast members include Monique Kim (she/her) as Veronica, a bisexual camper who wants to stop fighting who she really is; Anna Lore (she/her) playing Kim, a closeted lesbian camper who puts on a perfectly crafted front for her family and friends; Cooper Koch (he/him) in the role of Stu, a jock who he doesn’t feel he can achieve if he’s openly gay and Darwin del Fabro (he/him) as Gabriel, a sensitive gay camper tired of the persistent name-calling and bullying he’s endured his entire life.