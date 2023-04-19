Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an Emergency Rule on April 14 restricting the medical treatment of transgender people of all ages. Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), and Human Rights Campaign (HRC) have issued the following statement:



“As national legal groups who represent LGBTQ+ people and their families in every state across this country, we condemn the lawless action of Missouri’s Attorney General in purporting to bar essential medical care for both transgender adolescents and adults.



“This action by Missouri’s Attorney General crosses a red line that should strike fear in the heart of every person who values individual liberty and believes that individuals, not government officials, should make health care decisions for their children and themselves.



“This is a dangerous and unprecedented escalation in the assault on evidence-based health care for transgender people. Cutting off treatment for those who need it will create predictable, unnecessary, and serious harm. It is also a blatant attempt to strip transgender people of equal protection under the law and to subject them to intrusive government surveillance and control.



“We wish to make unequivocally clear that we will challenge this and any similar attempt to interfere with the fundamental freedom of transgender people to obtain medically necessary care and to be treated as equal, respected, and participating members of our democracy.



“Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Missouri are prepared to fight back in court and have announced their intention to take legal action against this order.



“At this critical moment for our nation, we call on all freedom-loving people to join us in condemning this dangerous abuse of government power and to affirm that every person in this country is of equal value and worth and has an equal right to freedom from governmental coercion and tyranny. Transgender people are part of our communities, and we will not tolerate this or any other attempt to deny them the freedom to control their own lives and make decisions about their own medical care.”

