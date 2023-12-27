Mpox (formerly known as Monkey Pox) cases continue to be reported as we move into the new year and the potential for exposure and future outbreaks are still of serious concern. For your best health status, it’s important to get both of the now available two-part vaccine doses, check yourself and partners for symptoms; and get screened for STIs.

In a letter dated December 20 to medical colleagues throughout the country, Assistant Surgeon General Jonathan Mermin addressed his concerns about future outbreaks.

“I am writing to you today with a reminder that Mpox continues to circulate in the United States. Although case counts are lower than they were last year, severe manifestations, including deaths, continue to occur. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices now recommends persons with potential risk of exposure receive two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Despite this, only one in four of the approximately two million people eligible to receive the vaccine in the United States have received both doses.

“Although reported cases … have significantly declined since the height of the outbreak in 2022, small clusters are still occurring in the United States. Within the past two months, some health departments have reported an increase in cases among men who report having sexual contact with men.

Vaccination remains an important, but underutilized, tool in stopping the spread of [Mpox]. If vaccine coverage in the United States does not increase, we may experience large outbreaks in the future.”



It can’t be stressed enough, to be fully vaccinated and have the most protection against MPOX, it is imperative you get both doses of the vaccine. The second dose is given four weeks after the first dose, and your protection will be highest two weeks after your second dose.



If it has been more than four weeks since the first dose, the second dose can be administered as soon as possible, and the series does not need to be restarted. If you have received your second dose, there is no need for a third dose at this time.

Healthcare professionals remain on high alert for a new strain of the Mpox virus – known as Clade I, which is far more infectious and deadly than Clade II (by ten percent), which manifested in the gay male community at a high rate in 2022). The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently experiencing its highest ever outbreak of Mpox as a result of the Clade I variant.

“The virus variant is known to be more virulent. If it adapts better to human to human transmission, that presents a risk,” said Rosamund Lewis, the chief advisor on Mpox for the World Health Organization (WHO) in an interview with Reuters news service. Lewis also said WHO is “very worried” the outbreak could spread further – potentially beyond the DRC.



Immunization Clinics in the Charlotte area are available to help individuals stay up to date with their vaccines by providing the routinely recommended vaccines for all age groups, as well as specific vaccines for high-risk groups. Mpox immunizations can protect our community from a dangerous infection that can spread quickly.



Among the sites for treatment in the Charlotte area are: the Huntersville Mecklenburg County of Health Department at 2845 Beatties Ford Rd.; the Charlotte Mecklenburg County of Health Department at 249 Billingsley Rd.; the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive; and the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center at 430 Stitt Rd.



For information on making an appointment at any of these locations call 704-336-6500. Hours of availability are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.