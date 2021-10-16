For three consecutive weekends during October and November, Moonlight on Main will bring a warm glow to chilly nights in historic downtown Belmont in neighboring Gaston County. Museum of the Moon, an international touring exhibit from U.K. artist Luke Jerram, features a seven-meter detailed NASA image of the lunar surface.

Traveling across global public spaces, the riveting presentation of artwork will take center stage at the Stowe Park amphitheater Thursdays through Sundays, October 22 to November 7. “We hope the exhibit will be an educational experience of a lifetime, and inspire the next generation of scientists, artists, poets, writers and musicians from Gaston County,” says Phil Boggan, downtown director for the City of Belmont.

“The evenings and weekends will evoke passion and exploration as the ethereal blue light cast by the full moon serves as the perfect environment for art exhibitions, theater performances, and a variety of musical concerts.” In addition to the glowing and gleaming moon itself, lunar-inspired events unfold throughout the three-weekend presentation.

A free opening night art Exhibit and Downtown Art Tour will take place October 21, 7-9 p.m., ushering in Moonlight on Main with original art pieces and a guided outdoor walking tour. Other festivities include the kid-friendly Boo Fest on Oct. 23, a Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 30, Howl at the Moon for furry friends on Oct. 31, and a Moon Educational Program on Nov. 7, presented by The Schiele Museum of Natural History.

Live music includes the Charlotte Jazz Band, Noel Freidline and Maria Howell; Villains Cabaret and the Pink Floyd Experience. For the full three weeks of the exhibit, downtown Belmont will radiate as an outdoor art gallery with projected art and lights around Main Street. Additionally, nine outdoor mural installations representing the moon’s role in the Underground Railroad will be displayed daily in Stowe Park with guided tours available on Oct. 22.

According to the local Tourism Development Authority, Moonlight on Main is an opportunity for visitors across the Charlotte region and well beyond to explore the art and architecture of downtown Belmont, as well as restaurants, local businesses and small town charm.

For the uninitiated, Belmont is 15 minutes west of Uptown Charlotte. Once a place where textile industries served as the driving economic force of the community, the town now represents a destination for architecture and history fans, foodies and antique shoppers. Belmont offers a scenic view of historic homes and storefronts, vintage streetlamps and red brick sidewalks. It’s a community that boasts entertainment, the arts, unique local retail, destination restaurants and a variety of special events.

For more information, visit www.visitbelmontnc.org

