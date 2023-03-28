North Carolina’s notoriously anti-LGBTQ Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is reportedly planning to make an announcement that he will make a run for the governor’s office this coming April 22 at the Alamance County Ace Speedway.

It comes as no surprise with the date rapidly approaching, he believes ramping up his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is going to help him get elected (*interesting footnote here: Pat McCrory tried that and it didn’t work – it’ll be interesting to see how it turns out this time).

In a late March guest appearance at Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville, he gave a speech, where, you guessed it, he once again took aim at the LGBTQ community.

“You see so many pastors right now will say in their pulpits, I don’t want this church to be political, I don’t want to talk about politics that have anything to do with religion. We used to be religious in this church and we’re going to love, we’re going to accept everybody, and we’re going to accept anything. I’m going to fly a rainbow flag out front and spit right in the face of God,” Robinson said in reference to LGBTQ welcoming and affirming pastors and congregations.

“Yes, I said it. Makes me sick every time I see it, when I pass a church that flies that rainbow flag, which is a direct spit in the face to God almighty,” Robinson said, in what he refers to as a “sermon” (even though he does not hold any known ministerial credentials).

But Robinson didn’t stop there. He continued with his tirade, claiming the fight for LGBTQ rights and visibility was turning America into a “hell hole.”

Perhaps the most incendiary and offensive comment Robinson made during his “sermon” was his notion that he is tailor-made by God to take on the LGBTQ community.

“I was not crafted to be Mr. Nicey-Nice,” he told the audience. “God formed me, because he knew there was going to be a time when God’s learning was going to be intolerable to the wicked. When children were going to be dragged down to see the drag show. And pornography was going to be presented to our children in schools.”

Since he was sworn into office in 2021, Robinson has made a few things abundantly clear.

He is apparently incapable of governing with respect for anyone in the state, other than those he approves of.

If he is in a church and given the opportunity to stand behind a pulpit, he seemingly loses all control of the words coming out of his mouth.

He appears to suffer from delusions of both grandeur and persecution.

He has offered up many statements that would leave one to comprehend he believes in a literal interpretation of the Bible and feels it should be applied to government operation.

He is – on the face of his very own rhetoric – repulsed by the LGBTQ community and perceives us as the ultimate enemy.

Kicking off his place in the North Carolina political spotlight with a seemingly never-ending plethora of anti-LGBTQ statements he claimed were part of the “sermons” delivered at various churches around the state, he began to slack off on the rhetoric following a confrontation with State Senator Julie Mayfield (D-Buncombe County).

Although Mayfield never mentioned Robinson by name directly, her reference was clearly aimed at him. “We are elected officials, and if we can’t respect some of our constituents, rather than viciously attack them, then maybe, we’re in the wrong job,” she said while addressing the general assembly. “I stand in solidarity with LGBTQ North Carolinians.”

State Senator Natasha Marcus (D-NC) recorded some of the confrontation on her phone. She confirmed that Robinson accused Mayfield of comparing the Black civil rights movement with the LGBTQ Community, and telling her she should not have done that, which she explained was something that Robinson apparently misinterpreted.

When Robinson realized the confrontation was being recorded, he shouted at Mayfield abruptly, “Next time you get ready to say something on that stage you come and see me.”

It’s important to note here that Robinson was seemingly unaware he has no authority over state senators, but like one of his own most highly favored politicians, Donald Trump, the equally misguided Robinson appears to believe he has the right to take authority when he so chooses.

While it does seem likely Robinson has the appropriate amount of media exposure that gives him the notoriety to capture the Republican nomination for governor, many Republicans feel his vitriolic hate speech – which has come in the form of anti-black and anti-Semitic rhetoric, as well – will make it impossible for him to win the election.