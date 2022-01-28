The likelihood of North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor actually becoming governor of the state may seem remote, but considering North Carolina’s voting districts remain heavily gerrymandered in favor of Republicans and Robinson’s fire and brimstone sermonizing in churches throughout the state are politically mobilizing substantial numbers of conservative voters, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

While Robinson remains an undeclared candidate, his campaign effort – “Friends of Mark Robinson” has reportedly raised more than $2 million over the past year. The donations come from 12,691 donors, according to a story carried January 26 by the Carolina Journal.

“I want to thank every patriot that donated to our campaign this year,” Robinson said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support and proud to show such strong numbers. In 2020 we won with a message that people believed in, and a strong grassroots movement. It is encouraging to see this movement continuing to grow.”

If he did actually capture the office, some of his earlier comments – which we’ve reported on extensively in QNotes – could be cause for concern.

In September of 2021, at an event known as the “Salt and Light Conference” held by the North Carolina Evangelical group Faith and Freedom Coalition, Robinson had this to say:

“As for this not being a Christian nation, yes, it is. If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train or automobile ticket right up out of here. You can go to some place that is not a Christian nation.

That statement is cause for concern for everyone in the Carolinas, be they Christian or non.

But Robinson isn’t just aiming for the non-believers. While he’s been quoted as saying he’s capable of separating his political career from his religious beliefs, it’s obvious he thinks his path to the governor’s mansion is lashing out at anyone the evangelical set doesn’t quite approve of – especially the LGBTQ community.

At the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh this past October, he had this to say:

“Ain’t but two genders. Ain’t nothing but men and women. You can go to the doctor and get cut up. You can go down to the dress shop and get made up. You can go down there and get drugged up. But at the end of the day you just a drugged up, dressed up, made up, cut up man or woman. You ain’t changed what God put in you, that DNA. You can’t transcend God’s creation. I don’t care how hard you try. The transgender movement in this country…is demonic, and full of the spirit of [the] antichrist.”

There was a time when Democratic voters far outnumbered Republicans in North Carolina, These days, that’s not exactly the case. Voters are pretty much spread three ways across Democratic, Republican and non-affiliated.

What does that mean for North Carolina? The party and candidate that plans to take this state – no matter what side you’re voting for – has a steep road to victory and organizing is key.

In Robinson’s case, despite the fact he’s claiming to be preaching, it’s clear he is indeed very organized, with continuous guest appearances at evangelical churches across the state he’s using as a platform to solicit voters.