Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be waging a War on Pride, groomers, and the Catholic Church, but she’s also embracing a troll who was fired for being an apologist for pedophilia.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was spotted backstage in early June at a campaign event with Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer, and Joe Proenza, Greene’s reelection campaign manager. According to photos, Yiannopoulos is serving as an intern in Greene’s congressional office. Pics were snapped of Yiannopoulos’ ID on a Louis Vuitton clutch and he posted an image and message on his Telegram account confirming that he is working in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional office as an intern.

Yiannopolous rose to fame on the right by attacking transgender people and getting himself banned from Twitter for harassing actress Leslie Jones for her role in the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters.” He was out as gay at the time and made it a central part of his act.

In 2017, Yiannopoulos was fired from Brietbart News after videos surfaced featuring Yiannopoulos condoning statutory rape and sexual relationships between boys and men. While defending himself, Yiannopoulos revealed his own relationship with a 29-year old man while he was 17. The age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16.

In the fallout, Yiannopoulos lost his job and a book deal. A scheduled speaking engagement at UC Berkeley was canceled after students’ protests turned violent.

The sighting follows an appearance with the congresswoman last week at a press conference promoting her 21st Century Free Speech Act bill, where she called out her 37-year old intern.

“There would be a lot of people I’d love to invite to this roundtable. I see someone standing behind you right there – Milo Yiannopoulus – I think he’d be a great person to have there,” Greene said.

Yiannopoulos claimed that he was so devastated by Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 elections that he renounced homosexuality several months later, a performance he made complete by allegedly throwing a $150,000 “sodomy stone” engagement ring into the ocean.

Yiannopoulos recently has called for executing “unrepentant sodomites.”

