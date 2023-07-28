North Carolina is home to dozens of photo-worthy spots to pop the question, but a site near Charlotte has been named one of the best places for a proposal in the country. Mixbook, a photo design company, released a list of the top marriage proposal spots in America based on a survey taken by 3,000 singles who shared where they’d like to get engaged.

From state parks and river walks to museums and lighthouses, the list included a variety of unique locations across the country, including one popular garden close to Charlotte: The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

A Garden For All Seasons

Located about 20 miles outside of the city, The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden has dozens of beautiful gardens and landscape open to visitors year-round. Featuring 30 acres of gardens, the “garden for all seasons” has several sparkling fountains, walking trails and more along with seasonal exhibits and events.

While it’s one of the most popular gardens in the area, its history traces back decades. Daniel J. Stowe, a retired textile executive from Belmont, reserved 380 acres of meadows, woodlands, and lakefront property for the iconic botanical garden in 1991. Since then, a pavilion with eight garden rooms and fountains, a conservatory and several other gardens have been added too.



“A lifelong nature lover and gardening enthusiast, Stowe and his wife, Alene, envisioned a complex evolving over several decades to rival other internationally renowned gardens,” according to the garden website.



Whether you want to propose to your loved one at the Four Seasons Garden surrounded by beautiful blooms from the season or The William H. Williamson III, Orchid Conservatory with a waterfall and tropical plants, this botanical garden has countless options for a romantic engagement.



You can even get married at The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. You can find more information about the available wedding packages for up to 500 guests here.

The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Location: 6500 S New Hope Rd, Belmont, NC 28012

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: Varies. Free for members, and up to $14.95 for nonmembers.

Instagram: @danielstowebotanicalgarden



This article appears courtesy of our media partner The Charlotte Observer.

