On Wednesday, April 20, the LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County will release their inaugural Scorecards for Charlotte Mayor, Charlotte City Council, and the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. The year-long effort consists of committees totaling over 30 Democratic LGBTQ+ voters from every district across the city and county.

Candidates have been scored from a high of excellent to a low of concerning following their responses to questions, their record and their involvement in the local community.

“The Scorecard Reveal Party” will take place on April 20, at 6 p.m. at the CPCC Event Wing of Advent Coworking (933 Louise Avenue) in Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles, in addition to candidates for County Commission and City Council, will be in attendance. As the only Charlotte-based LGBTQ+ organization providing endorsements for this primary election, the LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County are excited to impact outcomes in these races.

“Our Scorecard process is thorough and inclusive, with a goal to uplift candidates who are allies and effective leaders,” said LGBTQ+ Dems Chair Cameron Pruette. “Excellent candidates did more than just vote ‘Yes’ on non-discrimination protections. They are approaching their work with an equity lens on issues from housing to transportation to environmental sustainability.”

Pruett believes this effort will be the start of an annual endeavor in primaries to come. More info on the questions asked and the Scorecard process can be found at CLTScorecard.org and MeckScorecard.org.