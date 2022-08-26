The LGBTQ Victory Fund endorsed 46 more out LGBTQ candidates as of August 23. Victory Fund has now endorsed 381 candidates running in the 2022 midterms, including Marcia Morgan, who is running for North Carolina State Senate in District 7.

Currently North Carolina State Senate District 7 is represented by incumbent Jim Perry, a Republican. Prior to redistricting, the Senate District included Johnston, Sampson, Bladen, Pender, Columbus, New Hanover and Brunswick counties, as well as a portion of Harnett County. Now the district is smaller and includes Wilmington, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, among others, according to Ballotpedia.

Vying for Perry’s seat is LGBTQ Community member, former educator and retired army Colonel Marcia Morgan. A former educator, Morgan also served in the United States Army. Included in her platform is a commitment to improving the economy, protecting the environment and providing equal opportunities for all.

Says Morgan: “One of the key measures of a society is how well we treat each other and especially how we treat those who are different. Passing heinous bathroom bills, supporting hate groups that seek to divide us, branding entire religious groups as terrorists or all immigrants as criminals, merely highlights the negative side of humanity. It is time to reach out to those who are oppressed, to live in harmony rather than fear.”

Ballotpedia describes the district as follows: 48.7 percent of the population in Senate District 7 is male, while 51.3 percent female. The overall population is predominantly Caucasian, making up 51.9 percent of residents. Black people are 33.6 percent of the population, while 11.2 percent of the population is identified as Hispanic.

Candidates given spotlight status include Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride, who in 2020 became the first trans state senator in U.S. history (there are a record number of out trans candidates running this year), Celia Israel who is running for Mayor of Austin, Texas, Ally Layman who is running for the West Virginia House of Delegates, Mary Moriarty who is running for Hennepin County Attorney and Omar Torres who is running for San Jose City Council.

Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, released the following statement about the endorsements:

“We are seeing historic momentum behind LGBTQ candidates this year as voters get energized and motivated to elect leaders that represent the true diversity of America. We are proud to support these highly qualified LGBTQ leaders who are ready to represent their communities in government. Come November, their success will be a clear sign that we will not – and cannot – go back. We must continue fighting for progress so that future generations can live in a truly equitable and equal society. Until then, we will continue strengthening our political power by building a rainbow bench of LGBTQ leaders.”

The complete list of candidate endorsements announced today is below:

Spotlight Endorsements

Celia Israel (she/her)

Mayor of Austin, TX

General: 11/8/2022

Runoff: 12/13/2022

Ally Layman (she/her)

West Virginia House of Delegates, District 24

General: 11/8/2022

Mary Moriarty (she/her)

Hennepin County Attorney, MN

General: 11/8/2022

Omar Torres (he/him)

San Jose City Council, District 3, CA

General: 11/8/2022

General Candidates

Lorena Austin (she/they)

Arizona House of Representatives, District 9

General: 11/8/2022

Todd Cimino-Johnson (he/him)

Leesburg City Council, VA

General: 11/8/2022

Patricia Contreras (she/her)

Arizona House of Representatives, District 12

General: 11/8/2022

Megan Cottington-Heath (she/her)

Saginaw County 10th Circuit Court, MI

General: 11/8/2022

April Christina Curley (she/her)

Baltimore City Board of Education, MD

General: 11/8/2022

Brion Curran (she/her)

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 36B

General: 11/8/2022

Andrea Beth Damsky (she/her)

Helix Water District Board, Division 2, CA

General: 11/8/2022



Jimmy Dutra (he/him)

Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, District 4, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Amanda Gonzalez (she/her)

Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, CO

General: 11/8/2022

John Kashwick (he/him)

Clinton Town Council, NJ

General: 11/8/2022

Jessica Katzenmeyer (she/her)

Wisconsin State Senate, District 5

General: 11/8/2022

Joel Kinnamon (he/him)

Desert Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 4, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Richard Mehlinger (he/him)

Sunnyvale City Councilmember, District 5, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Marcia Morgan (she/her)

North Carolina State Senate, District 7

General: 11/8/2022

William Muetzenberg (he/him)

Tracy City Council, At-Large, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Tina Nieto (she/her)

Monterey County Sheriff, CA

General: 11/8/2022

María Isa Pérez-Hedges (she/her)

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 65B

General: 11/8/2022

Nick Resnick (he/him)

Oakland Unified School District Board of Education, District 4, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Mike Rice (he/him)

Vermont House of Representatives, Bennington-Rutland

General: 11/8/2022

Clare Oumou Verbeten (she/her)

Minnesota State Senate, District 66

General: 11/8/2022

Stephanie Wade (she/her)

Seal Beach City Council, District 3, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Jesse Walker (he/him)

Goodlettsville City Commission, At-Large, TN

General: 11/8/2022

Tyller Williamson (he/him)

Mayor of Monterey, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Unopposed Candidates

Cassandra May Albaugh (she/her)

Cotati Rohnert Park School Unified District Board of Trustees, Area 2, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Amanda Shelton (she/her)

Oakland County Circuit Court, MI

General: 11/8/2022

General Incumbents

Kim Abbott (she/her)

Montana House of Representatives, District 83

General: 11/8/2022

Dan Arriola (he/him)

Tracy City Council, At-Large, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Wendy Berry (she/they)

West St. Paul City Council, Ward 3, MN

General: 11/8/2022

Tiffany Bluemle (she/her)

Vermont House of Representatives, Chittenden-13

General: 11/8/2022

Douglas DiSabito (he/him)

Grand Isle County State’s Attorney, VT

General: 11/8/2022

J.D. Ford (he/him)

Indiana State Senate, District 29

General: 11/8/2022

Sarah George (she/her)

Chittenden County State’s Attorney, VT

General: 11/8/2022

Rosanna Herber (she/her)

Sacramento Municipal Utility District Board of Directors, Ward 4, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Leslie Herod (she/her)

Colorado House of Representatives, District 8

General: 11/8/2022

Kathleen James (she/her)

Vermont House of Representatives, Bennington-4

General: 11/8/2022

Heather Keeler (she/her)

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 4A

General: 11/8/2022

Sarah McBride (she/her)

Delaware State Senate, District 1

General: 11/8/2022

Alicia Mousseau (she/her)

Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President, SD

Primary: 10/18/2022

General: 11/8/2022

Jamie Pedersen (he/him)

Washington State Senate, District 43

General: 11/8/2022

Caitlin Quinn (she/her)

Petaluma Joint Union High School District Board of Education, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Gabriel Quinto (he/him)

El Cerrito City Council, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Liz Reyer (she/her)

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 52A

General: 11/8/2022

Adam Rogers (he/him)

La Habra City School Board, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Greg Smith (he/him)

City & Borough of Juneau Assembly, District 1, AK

General: 11/8/2022

Adam Spickler (he/him)

Cabrillo Community College Governing Board, Area II, CA

General: 11/8/2022

Danielle Walker (she/her)

West Virginia House of Delegates, District 81

General: 11/8/2022

More information about all of Victory Fund’s endorsed candidates is available at victoryfund.org/ourcandidates.