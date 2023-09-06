The North Star LGBTQ+ Community Center in Winston-Salem reopened its doors on Saturday, September 2 after closing its physical location last month to complete renovations to its facility at 930 Burke Street in downtown and will continue with services moving forward.

From a community center press release: “We are thrilled to announce that the North Star LGBTQ+ Community Center is … reopening in September. [It] represents more than just a physical space; it symbolizes our commitment to fostering a safe haven where everyone can express their true selves, find solace, and build lasting connections.”

Founded in 2013, North Star’s mission is to create KGBTQ+ community involvement across intersecting identities through advocacy, compassion, education, and service.

Treasurer Kasey Mayfield said in a video for the center that the organization serves as a place where queer folks in the Winston-Salem area can come together and feel safe and validated. “Now, more than ever, we are committed to expanding alongside our community and focusing on having a safe and sober space for our youth and adults alike to have a place that they can just be themselves,” she said.

The center’s reopening comes at a crucial time, following the North Carolina General Assembly’s override of Governor Roy Cooper’s veto on three bills relating to LGBTQ+ issues in the state. After those became law, individuals and families in our community across the state have felt unsafe and targeted by their own politicians.

“Regrettably, North Carolina has now joined the ranks [of] states to prohibit the provision of essential gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary minors,” the North Star Center said in a press release. “In times like these, it’s crucial to remember that our community is built on a foundation of resilience, unity, and unwavering support for one another. While the road ahead might seem challenging, we firmly believe that brighter days are on the horizon. Amidst these challenges, we are excited to share a glimmer of hope that shines through the darkness.”

Following the soft opening, the community center will hold a reception to officially celebrate their tenth anniversary with a public grand reopening September 23.

“North Star LGBTQ+ Community Center’s grand reopening is a celebration of resilience,

progress, and the unwavering spirit of our community,” says Cindia Gonzalez, chair of the board of directors of the Center. “We are immensely proud to reach this milestone and extend our gratitude to the community, partners and allies who have supported us throughout the years. As we embark on this new chapter, we renew our commitment to providing a safe haven for self-discovery, advocacy, and empowerment.”



The North Star LGBTQ+ Community Center’s 10th anniversary and grand reopening event invites all members of the LGBTQ+ community, their allies, and supporters to attend and share in the celebration. Giveaways and gift bags will be given out to

visitors, while supply lasts.



For more information about the North Star LGBTQ+ Community Center’s grand reopening event and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.northstarwsnc.org or follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.



