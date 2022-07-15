The LGBT Center of Raleigh proudly announced early on July 14 the appointment of Patricia R. Corbett as the new executive director, following an extensive national search.

Corbett has over 20 years of professional non-profit leadership experience and most recently served as Deputy Director of District and School Partnerships with Citizen Schools. She has led teams, organizations, and projects in and around LGBTQ+ and BIPOC movements, including at Metro DC PFLAG and Richmond Organization of Sexual Minority Youth (now known as Side by Side).

Uniquely qualified to lead the Center into its next decade, Corbett is a natural collaborator with experience strengthening and growing community based nonprofit organizations and has a strong connection and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, she also brings the managerial and professional expertise the Center sought in its next chief executive. She currently lives in North Carolina, but will relocate specifically to Raleigh for the position and will assume her new role July 25.

“As I think about this position, I am eager to amplify my work for the LGBTQ community,” says Corbett. “I believe that the sum of who we are as a community is not strictly defined by our sexuality or how we identify. We must consider the entire being of our constituents and strengthen the Center’s core by providing services that reflect the needs of the most vulnerable of our community while celebrating the strength we have collectively.

“I am honored to serve as the Executive Director and to support, affirm, empower, and provide positive experiences that are reinforced by internal and external communities.”



Says Board Chair Kay Vassey: “The Center board unanimously appointed Patricia R. Corbett as our next chief executive because she has the experience and vision necessary to expand our programs and services in new and more inclusive directions.”

“The LGBT Center of Raleigh has been a critical partner in supporting our LGBTQ+ community, providing programs and services to our diverse residents,” says Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “We welcome Patricia Corbett as the new executive director and look forward to working with her to ensure that Raleigh is a welcoming and thriving community for all.”

For more info visit www.lgbtcenterofraleigh.com or email info@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com