Lexington, North Carolina has a population of approximately 20,000. The town was once a thriving notch on the southeastern textile belt, but like so many other mill towns, that ship sailed long ago. These days Lexington doesn’t have a specific driving force behind the town economy, although the county government of Davidson is at the top of the list for employment providers.

Locals (including a fairly sizable LGBTQ community) like to boast it’s the barbecue capital of the world and many residents who enjoy calling the town home work in nearby cities with better employment opportunities like Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Highpoint. It’s not a far drive and allows residents a lower cost of living if they’re willing and able to make the relatively short trek. Charlotte is close by, too – less than an hour by car.

Coming June 25, the non-profit PFLAG Lexington NC and the town’s Uptown Lexington organization are partnering to host the second annual Lexington PRIDE event. The celebration promises to be, according to their press release, “an engaging family activity to support and recognize the LGBTQ+ community not only in Davidson County but in the Triad.”

The free event takes place at Bull City Ciderworks-Lexington, located at 599 S Railroad Street. Bull City and will feature food trucks, cider, cidermosas, beer, wine, slushies, and non-alcoholic drink options for purchase, along with a selfie wall, crafts and other fun activities. Included in that list is a vendor market (12-5 p.m.), drag queen performances with DJ Chilly Wille (12-3 p.m.), live music from The Comedowns (6:30-9:30 p.m.)

PFLAG is currently continuing to accept applications for vendors, volunteers and donations. Email PFLAG at info@pflaglexingtonnc.org for a link to register as a vendor.

For more details, visit PFLAG Lexington NC’s Facebook page.