Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) recently announced she is running for the U.S. House from the state of Alaska. She feels she’s needed back in politics Palin says. to fight the “namby-pamby wussy-pussy stuff” that’s causing a “mess” in the country now.

Palin ran for vice president in 2008 on an anti-LGBTQ platform with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). At the time, she told voters she had a gay friend while she backed constitutional amendments both in Alaska and at the federal level to prohibit same-sex couples from marrying. She also said “homosexuality” is “a choice.”

Talking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Palin compared herself to Donald Trump, saying that both she and Trump have “nothing to lose” as well as “cajones.”

“I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cajones,” she said. “We need people, like Donald Trump, who have nothing to lose, like me. We got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast, namby-pamby, wussy-pussy stuff that’s been going on. That’s why our country is in the mess that we’re in.”

If that phrase ‘vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy-pussy’ leaves you scratching your head and wondering what she means, don’t let it. Words and phrases like “milquetoast,” “namby-pamby,” “wussy” and “pussy” aren’t used by educated and intelligent English speakers and have not been utilized with any known regularity by enlightened folks ever. Throughout the 19th century and a large portion of the 20th century, however, the words were frequently hurled at the LGBTQ community by less intelligent, bigoted and fearful folks. That explanation should give you a clear-cut definition as to why her words sound so outdated and who Palin is giving the wink and nod to.

Later in the interview with Hannity, the equally outdated host asked her if the congressional seat she’s running for is open, meaning that no incumbent will appear on the ballot. Palin responded that, yes, it’s open and it’s the entire state of Alaska.

For the record, the seat she’s running for is open because the person who won the 2020 election, Rep. Don Young (R-AK), passed away earlier this month. He represented that state in the House of Representatives for 49 years before he died at age 88.

This article appears courtesy of our media partner LGBTQNation.