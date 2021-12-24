After four years of constant lies, contradictions, made up nonsense and behavior bordering on psychopathic from former White House resident Donald Trump, there’s a new kid on the block. But this time he’s specific to North Carolina.

Clear headed, progressive and non-brainwashed individuals were willing to climb over mounds of broken glass to vote Trump out of office.

But wait! That wasn’t enough.

Just when you thought backwards political thinking was ramping down a bit, along comes a political Tiny Tim bent on remaking our state into his interpretation of a “Christian” fiefdom.

North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson clearly stole a page, pages, maybe? Hell, multiple chapters (!) from the book Trump could have easily written: “How a Small Minded Man Can Make a Big Ol’ Mess.”

So how did we get here?

For over 100 years North Carolina was referred to as the voice of reason between Virginia and South Carolina.

Then, Republicans captured Congress in 2010. That majority gave them the opportunity to gerrymander and redraw districts throughout the state, making it possible for the Republican party to take control of election outcomes for the foreseeable future. In essence, the state was hijacked.

Twelve years later, the battle continues, but the fight hasn’t ended: candidacy filing and the actual voting dates have been pushed back to a later time, pending a court decision on the currently drawn districts, which are being challenged yet again in an effort to restore the state to a progressive, sensible minded and safe place to live.

But that’s not what Mark Robinson wants. In fact, he’s been quoted as saying the United States is a specific Christian nation.

In September of this year, at an event known as the “Salt and Light Conference,” held by the North Carolina Evangelical group Faith and Freedom Coalition, Robinson had this to say:

“As for this not being a Christian nation, yes, it is. If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train or automobile ticket right up out of here. You can go to some place that is not a Christian nation.”

As if disgraced former Charlotte Mayor turned former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, current House Representative Madison Cawthorn and current U.S. Senator Thom Tillis aren’t embarrassing enough, now we have Robinson flapping his trap with one ignorant rant after another.

And lucky us! The LGBTQ community is who he’s chosen to take aim at. That’s why QNotes is returning the recognition and selecting him as Jerk of the Year for 2021. Unlike the other honoree featured in this issue, the decision wasn’t hard.

Here are some of his most choice words over the past year:

“I want to be that person at the track meet that stands up and says … ‘Them two fellas that won this track meet, they’re not girls. Why are they out there?’” he said. “That’s two boys. I don’t care what you call them. They’re painted-up, striped-up jackasses. They’re not women.” – in reference to transgender athletes at a June rally in Greenville, N.C.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.” – Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina this past June.

“I will not be silent. And I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children, free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom. And I don’t care who doesn’t like it.” – from a September Facebook post.

“Here’s something else I’m not supposed to say. Ain’t but two genders. Two genders. Ain’t nothing but men and women. You can go to the doctor and get cut up. You can go down to the dress shop and get made up. You can go down there and get drugged up. But at the end of the day you just a drugged up, dressed up, made up, cut up man or woman. You ain’t changed what God put in you, that DNA. You can’t transcend God’s creation. I don’t care how hard you try. The transgender movement in this country…is demonic, and full of the spirit of [the] antichrist.”

– from an October appearance at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh.

“It is time for grown-ups and time for Christians to stand up and start telling the truth. Come out to me if you want to. I don’t care. Here’s my head. Come and get it. I’m not afraid to stand up and tell the truth. They’re dragging our kids down into the pit of hell trying to teach them that mess in our schools. Tell you this, that ain’t got no place in our schools. Two plus two doesn’t equal transgender. It equals four. [We] need to teach them how to get back to learning how to read instead of teaching them how to go to hell. Yeah, I said it and I meant it.”

– from an October appearance at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh.

“It’s not about being against anybody because of their sexual preference. This is an effort again to intimidate voices on the right into silence … it’s just another effort to try and intimidate me … from speaking out on this issue. It doesn’t matter to me what the definition of hate speech is. I said what I said, and I believe what I said, and many people across the state feel the exact same way.” – during an interview with Spectrum News in October.

During a November speaking engagement at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Robinson told the story of a gay man who asked him the following question:

“So you think your wife and you, you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and my homosexual relationship?”

“Yes!” Robinson responded. “These people are superior because they can do something these people can’t do. Because that’s the way God created it to be. And I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so.”

“Everything that God made serves a purpose. Will somebody please explain to me the purpose of homosexuality? … What does it create? It creates nothing.” – during the same speaking engagement at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem in November.

“I think it’s about time for some religious fanaticism.” – at the November 2021 Rockingham County Reagan-Helms Dinner.

###

If that isn’t enough to capture the title of Jerk of the Year, take a casual perusal through YouTube, Facebook and Google. North Carolina’s Lt. Governor has left his repugnant and offensive remarks all over the place. It’s obvious how he likes to think he feels, especially considering he’s so fond of using the phrase quite often: “I don’t care.”

We’ll see how well those words work for him should he decide to run for governor. For the past few weeks, likely at the behest of Republican colleagues, Robinson has become decidedly less vocal. Chances are he’s been told what the rest of us already know: You can’t win a North Carolina election with an anti-LGBTQ platform.