Ashley Mozingo has been a success coach for creatives and journalists since 2013. During that time, she’s worked with fashion, wellness, travel and design brands helping create marketing and DEI strategies. She is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University and has a masters degree in business administration from Strayer University.

Ashley will be leading growth for Qnotes as it celebrates 37 years of publishing for the LGBTQ+ community of Charlotte and the Carolinas. As the new Advertising and Partnership Account Executive, she’ll be focused on building relationships with the local business community, something she is no stranger to, and developing a strategy to build sustainable revenue to support the organization into the future.

What better way to get to know Ashley than a round of 20 Questions. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming her to the team. Reach out directly by emailing adsales@qnotescarolinas.com.

20 Questions with Ashley Mozingo

What movie do you know all the lines to?

I don’t have a movie that I know all the lines, but if you play Usher’s My Way Album, I’ll sing every single note.

Who do you think is a true LGBTQ+ icon?

PRINCE. Prince was my first exposure to fluidity and androgyny. The heels, makeup, and crop tops sold me. I saw a man being sexy and non-conforming, and it blew my mind.

What was your first job?

Dollar Tree & Aeropostale! Shout-out to my favorite manager ever, Christina!

What (or who) makes you laugh the most?

I’m legally bound to say my wife, but off the record, the animated series Bordertown gets me every time.

What never fails to make you cry?

I cry at everything – a butterfly, a kid playing in the park with their parent, Disney movies, Demon Slayer, spilled milk. Everything.

What’s one thing on your bucket list?

To backpack/explore New Zealand. I became obsessed with New Zealand in the early 2000s because of the Nickelodeon series Rocket Power. My favorite X-games characters participated in The Junior Waikikamukau Games in the Race Across New Zealand episode. I remained interested in going and have recently learned they have one of the highest LGBTQ+ acceptance rates in the world. (More love, less hate.)

Instagram or TikTok?

Follow me everywhere @coachmozingo.

What’s your favorite free thing to do in Charlotte?

Grab a blanket and relax in the park.

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Union County, New Jersey, and spent most of my elementary school years in Jersey. We moved to Goldsboro, NC towards the latter half of those years, and I finished high school there.

What’s your best piece of advice for young LGBTQ+ youth in our community?

Get in the habit of saying “I love you” to yourself every day. Don’t let a day go by without telling yourself that you love yourself. Say it when you wake up, during lunch, or before bed.

What would your superhero name be?

The Invisible Guru (I just want to help and keep it moving).

What’s one thing you wish more people cared about?

I wish people cared more about mental health and did so beyond a surface-level concern. Mental health is not just about going to therapy or writing in a journal. We can have a million and one mental health podcasts, a million and one meditation apps, and a million and one therapists. However, if there is still limited access to resources and information, it is the equivalent of corporations dipping their logo in rainbows for June. It’s not progressive or advocacy – it’s showmanship.

What’s the last major purchase you made?

Invisalign. The process has been so much fun. Painful. But fun.

What artist is topping your playlist right now?

KAYTRAMINÉ

Any pets?

No. I’m still mastering feeding myself more than once a day.

Cold brew or iced coffee?

Iced Matcha, Oatmilk, two pumps of vanilla.

Video games or board games?

VIDEO GAMES! I am a Playstation Girlie!

What smell takes you right back to your childhood?

Motorcycle emissions (lol). My Dad rides motorcycles, and I got to be his plus one.

What’s your favorite podcast?

Freakonomics Radio.

Finally, since you’re a business coach we wanted to ask you about another type of “coach” – what type of bag do you prefer. Tote, messenger or old-school backpack?

This is so funny! I love the brand COACH. I have a hidden agenda to create a collaboration with them one day (LOL). I have to go with a good Tote Bag! I need to be able to access things quickly, so the tote makes that process easier for a busybody like me.