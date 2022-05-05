Novant Health excitedly announced late last month that it has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality,” by the Human Rights Campaign and one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” by Forbes for the fifth time.

“We have consciously worked to embed diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging into our organization,” said Carmen Canales, senior vice president and chief people officer, Novant Health. “We recognize that every person is different and shaped by unique life experiences, enabling us to better understand our patients, team members and the communities we serve. Diversity, inclusion and equity are ongoing commitments, and we are honored to be recognized by both the HRC Foundation and Forbes.”

Novant Health continues to cultivate a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture by providing integration of diversity, inclusion and equity into strategic business imperatives; a strong commitment to identifying and eliminating health care disparities; diversity, inclusion and equity education for all Novant Health team members (including providers); web chats and open forums to provide dialogue among team members on diversity and inclusion, health equity, COVID-19 and social injustice; and Business Resource Groups (BRG), which are organized around a common identity such as sexual orientation and gender identity, among others.

Fourteen of Novant Health’s hospitals have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

This is the fifth time Novant Health has received system wide recognition. In North Carolina, Novant Health accounts for nearly 80 percent of the state’s facilities, garnering this distinction with each of the facilities receiving perfect scores.

The North Carolina Novant Health medical care centers designated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” are located in Charlotte, Clemmons, Forsyth, Hemby, Huntersville, Kernersville, Matthews, Mint Hill, New Hanover, Rowan County, and Thomasville. Additionally, other recognized facilities include Medical Park Hospital and the Presbyterian Medical Center.

This 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) marks the fifth year that participants received a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. HEI participants received scores in four criteria: foundational policies and training, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.

The HEI continues to show increasing growth in the number of health care institutions that are embracing and adopting LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. A record 906 health care facilities actively participated in the survey.

Of additional note, 2022 marks the fifth consecutive year, Novant Health has been named as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, ranking 242nd in the nation. Of the 500 employers who made the list, only 40 are hospitals and health systems, including Novant Health.