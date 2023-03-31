So many important contributors to the greater good of LGBTQ Equality were in attendance for the 2023 HRC North Carolina Dinner, held March 18. Among them, HRC President Kelley Robinson, former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and current Charlotte city councilwoman LaWanna Mayfield.

Guest performers for the evening’s presentation included recording artist Robin S., who performed her Atlantic Records releases “Show Me Love” and “Luv 4 Luv; and her latest Billboard Dance Chart topper, “Shout It Out Loud.” Comedian Dana Goldberg, best known for her stand-up in comedy clubs and her following in the LGBTQ community also took to the stage. She is a weekly guest on “The Stephanie Miller Show” on Sirius XM radio and has her own podcast, “Out in Left Field with Dana Goldberg” on Advocate.com

The list of honorees for this year:

Bethany Corrigan, the director of Transcend Charlotte and a gender equity, diversity and inclusion specialist with over 14 years of experience in social justice and human rights in over 50 countries worldwide. Corrigan has a Masters in Public Health Degree from the University of Georgia and a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.

As reported in Qnotes previously, Justine Lindsay is the first trans female cheerleader on a cheerleading squad for an NFL team in the country. And we're just lucky enough that she happens to be a member of the Top Cats, who cheer on the Carolina Panthers. Lindsay is also an advocate for trans people everywhere and a supporter of Transcend Charlotte.

As last year, this year’s presentation was held at the Le Méridien Hotel in center city Charlotte on McDowell Street. The theme for the event was “Without Exception” and presenting sponsor for the dinner was Bank of America.

Other North Carolina sponsors are as follows:

Platinum sponsors: Food Lion, Lowe’s, Trane and Truist.

Gold sponsors: Fenix and Geico.

Silver sponsors: Belk, Cisco, Diageo, EY, K&L Gates, Premier and Synchrony.

Bronze sponsors: Cargo Transportation, Fifth Third Bank, Moore & Van Allen, PNC, Queen City Animal Hospital.

In Kind Sponsor: NoDa Brewing Company.