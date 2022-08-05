Do you remember when Please Don’t Destroy creators Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy were spotted filming in NoDa and we lost our collective minds? We have news, Charlotte: the movie producers are looking for local extras.



During the last week of July, the Observer’s CharlotteFive reported seeing Marshall, Higgens and a stunt double roller skating down North Davidson and 36th streets to the beat of “Boys” by Lizzo for a scene in their upcoming Universal Studios film. The buddy comedy will feature the trio as three best friends who live and work together in a small town, according to an article by Vulture. They decide they don’t like the trajectory of their lives and then visit a nearby mountain to find a gold treasure rumored to be buried there, a representative recently confirmed.

Why Charlotte?

Good news, fam: The entire movie will be filmed in Charlotte. “The movie is set in a place where we need to have access to mountains and towns,” executive producer for Apatow Productions Josh Church said. Filming in Charlotte allowed the crew to have a small town feel with access to South Mountain, Crowders Mountain and the city itself, Church said.



He enjoys working in the city because everyone has been so welcoming to the film crews. “They were opening their businesses,” he said. “You just feel it when people are genuinely excited for you to be there.” During his time here, Church told us he has enjoyed eating at Haberdish in NoDa and at Optimist Hall. “When I want to just get a bite by myself, that is my go to — Optimist Hall,” he said.

What it’s Like to Work with Please Don’t Destroy

Church has been to the Queen City before. He was also producer of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” a film also shot in Charlotte. And he’s got nothing but nice things to say about working with Please Don’t Destroy. “It’s been refreshing to be working with them. They are so fun to work with,” Church added. “Their excitement and passion for this project is infectious.”

Looking for Extras

Kimmie Stewart Casting recently put out a call for movie extras. If you are interested in being in movies, here’s your chance. Here is the information you’ll need to provide: a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card, your name, age, phone number, height and weight, the city and state you live in, availability between now and August 30, a list of visible tattoos and piercings and the color, year, make and model of your vehicle. Send the information to pddextras@gmail.com and have a good time filming with Please Don’t Destroy if you’re chosen.

