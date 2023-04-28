Home sales jumped in March in the Charlotte area, a sign that the busy spring selling season is kicking into gear, real estate experts say. And while homes are staying on the market longer than during the white-hot market seen in 2022, housing inventory remains a concern in Charlotte and around the country, according to RE/MAX’s latest National Housing Report.

“Compared to last year, there’s a lot to like about this housing market, including lower prices and less competition for available listings. Although it would be good to see more new listings coming onto the market, the current conditions offer potential for home buyers and sellers alike,” RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey said in a statement. “For those interested in selling, demand for properties remains high, and for buyers entering the market, this spring can be a prime time to make a move.”

‘Selling Season’ kicking into high gear in Charlotte

According to RE/MAX, home sales increased from February to March by 39.5 percent in the Charlotte area. In the same time frame, the area’s active inventory fell 4.2 percent, RE/MAX confirms. But active inventory is up 116 percent from March 2022.

What are homes selling for in Charlotte?

The median home sale price in Charlotte in March, per RE/MAX’s report, was $380,000. That’s up 3.4 percent from February’s median price of $367,500 but unchanged from the median home sale price in March 2022.

Where can you get the best home deal in Charlotte?

Although there are trends across the Charlotte region, home values can vary across the area’s many ZIP codes. The median value for a home in 28208, according to an interactive map available on the Charlotte Observer website, is approximately $270k, while 28207 is $1.6m. To get details specific to your area, go here.

This story appears courtesy of our media partner The Charlotte Observer.



Qnotes is part of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative (CJC), launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with funding from the Knight Foundation. The CJC strengthens the local news ecosystem and increases opportunities for engagement. It is supported by a combination of local and national grants and sponsorships. For more information, visit charlottejournalism.org.