On what would have been her 100th birthday, fans worldwide honored the late actor Betty White. The beloved comedian died on December 31 after suffering a stroke six days previously.

Celebrities, television shows, and even the Library of Congress joined together to celebrate her life and raise funds in White’s name to support animal shelters and rescue groups. The Cincinnati Zoo named a penguin chick in her honor.

The blue penguin chick was officially dubbed “Rose” after White’s iconic Golden Girls character.



The #BettyWhiteChallenge hashtag swept Twitter as users donated small amounts to a fund that will distribute the contributions to a network of charities. Several different hashtags remained popular throughout the day.



“In honor of the late, great Betty White,” actor Bernadette Peters tweeted, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to Broadway Barks. Funds raised will be distributed amongst our network of 40+ animal shelters and rescue groups. RIP Dear Sweet Betty! Woof Woof.”



Television shows from “Jeopardy” to “Spongebob Squarepants” also honored the star, remembering the times she had worked with them.



“Betty White left her stamp on Bikini Bottom,” the cartoon series “Spongebob…” tweeted with a picture of the character Beatrice, who was voiced by White.



A one-night theatrical release celebrated White’s long career, while NBC has announced it will air a primetime tribute to the iconic comedian later this month. The network’s streaming service, Peacock, will air it for free the next day.



“She’d want us all to be laughing, but damn it’s pretty hard not to cry. Happy 100th Birthday, Betty,” the network tweeted. “Thank you for being a friend.”

