Vice president Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg paid a visit to the Queen City December 2, to talk about President Joe Biden’s recently passed $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure law.

While White House spokesperson Jen Psaki has repeated the line time and again to reporters that current President Joe Biden plans to run again in 2024, he would be 82, which casts some doubt as to whether or not he would actually choose to follow that path when the next election rolls around.

Speculation has continued to swirl that his probable successors would be Harris and/or Buttigieg. Whatever the case, the two put any potential competition aside for the visit. Vice President Harris praised the city, calling it world class, and emphasized how Biden’s trillion dollar package would be a windfall for Charlotte and other cities around the country.

Said Buttigieg in an interview with local media: “North Carolina is a state that will benefit enormously from this legislation. You’ve got fast growing communities like Charlotte and surrounding areas that have enormous infrastructure needs.”

North Carolina is set to receive $910 million over the next five years.

Buttigieg maintains a close relationship with Vice President Harris. His husband, Chasten Buttigieg, has also developed a fast friendship with Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris. So far, Pete Buttigieg has not indicated he has any plans to mount a presidential election when the next term rolls around and continues to defer to Harris.

Following departure from Charlotte and return to DC, he was asked by reporters whether or not the two might run on a joint ticket.

“It’s 2021. And the whole point of campaigns and elections is when they go well you get to govern. We are squarely focused on the job at hand. I am excited to be part of a team led by the president and the vice president and I think the teamwork that got us to this point is really just beginning.”