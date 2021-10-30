Greenville’s new LGBTQ+ Community Center and Queer Wellness Clinic is opening its doors. Staff and management are encouraging community members to help mark the historic occasion by attending the grand opening, complete with ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday November 6 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 30 Pointe Circle in Greenville. The event is sponsored by the Upstate SC LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

“We are just one piece of a much larger message to the community that together we are capable of truly great things,” says Liz Serricchio, one of the co-owners of Amaryllis Counseling 864Pride. “I am grateful to the community for believing in this vision with us and humbled to be part of answering a very real need that will change lives.”

“Greenville is my hometown and it feels surreal to be able to bring a much needed resource like this to the place I grew up,” explains Laura Davis, also a co-owner of Amaryllis Counseling 864 Pride.” We have built this space for the community with enormous help from the community and are ready to keep following our mission.”

For the past two months, Pride Link, Amaryllis Counseling, and 864Pride have been working hard to get the Queer Wellness Center (QWC) ready for the Greenville and surrounding area all of the LGBTQ community.

“As a trans person who has lived in the Upstate my whole life and navigated the barriers in healthcare, employment, and social support, I’m so thankful for all the community members and leaders before us who paved the way for this type of space to exist,” offers Ethan Johnstone, Pride Link’s Lead Community Builder.

Q Notes first reported on the development just after the lease was signed this past spring.

“We signed the lease in June, [and] we moved into the building in September,” explains Keona Prude, the Communications and Outreach Director at the LGBTQ+ Community Center and Queer Wellness Clinic. “Now, we are so pleased to be opening this space to you and hope to see [everyone] at the grand opening and in the center after opening date.”

For more information, go here.