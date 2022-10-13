In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, as well as 2021, the Daily KOS news and opinion website’s “Fanatical Republican Extremist of the Day” published profiles of Garry Smith, a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives who worked on the presidential campaign of Scott Walker (as short as that lasted) who actually tried filing a bill to create a “2nd Amendment Education Day” to be celebrated annually on December 15, which would be the day after the anniversary of the Newtown Massacre, by coincidence (sure it is).
Where Smith really got attention, though, was to strip money away from South Carolina universities for having reading programs that included LGBTQ literature. In totals that just so happened to be their entire reading budgets. He went on CNN to defend this decision in March 2014, and gave the response you’d expect from another poor “victim” of the gay agenda, ”Their stance is, ‘Even if you don’t want to read it, we’ll shove it down your throat.’ It’s not academic freedom, it’s academic totalitarianism.”
As a legislator, Smith has submitted legislation to attempt to nullify the Affordable Care Act or federal firearms laws, tried to criminalize abortion outright (forgetting that Roe v. Wade is a thing), and submitted amendments to the state constitution to try and define marriage as between one man and one woman.
Garry Smith advanced out of the GOP Primary in 2018 with 75 percent of the vote against two challengers and did not face a challenger in November from Democrats. He continued to be an extreme homophobe, suggesting that the South Carolina state legislature should vote on amendments to strip funding from any library in the state that would dare to host a Drag Queen Story Hour event. After Smith was called out for his dumb idea, the amendment was tabled 17-5.
He has returned to his partisan roots in the current session, having voted for a fetal heartbeat anti-abortion bill, a bill to legalize the return of firing squads as a method of execution, and of course, a bill to declare that churches are “essential services” so that they cannot be asked to avoid gathering crowds of people, let’s just say… during a pandemic. If this man were any more regressive, he’d be a jump to the left or two on the evolution of man.
That’s why we are relieved to report Garry Smith did not file to run for re-election, and will thus no longer be involved in South Carolina politics, or anywhere else. We would like to wish him our deepest “GOOD RIDDANCE” salute at this time.