The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte (GMCC) is excited to announce that beginning in March, 2022, the organization will undertake a project to demonstrate the support among singers, audience, and donors for a soprano/alto ensemble (tentatively called the Women’s Chorus of Charlotte).

According to The Chorus Impact Study (Chorus America, 2009), “choral singing continues to be the most popular form of participation in the performing arts.” Yet despite the popularity of choral singing, there is currently no treble ensemble in Charlotte for adult soprano and alto voices.

GMCC seeks to change that by creating the Women’s Chorus of Charlotte. The ensemble will increase the impact and exposure of its unique and powerful voice, especially surrounding issues specifically of concern to women. Additionally, it will serve as a place of support and inclusion for all soprano/alto singers, and encourage diversity and inclusion.

While championing existing works by women composers, lyricists, and arrangers, the WCC will commission new works and arrangements from women, especially those from marginalized communities.

The first rehearsal will take place Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, located at 1510 East 7th Street in Charlotte.

The ensemble’s initial performances of “Steppin’ Out” will take place at the same location, with one evening performance June 17 at 7: 30 p.m. and two performances June 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more details visit the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte.