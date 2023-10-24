Robert Kellogg is an independent candidate running for the office of Mayor in Charlotte’s neighboring city of Gastonia. First elected to the city council there in 2015, he’s already served two terms and is currently on his third, confirming a history of service to the city. He’s also openly gay.

In addition to his role as a councilman, Kellogg is employed by the Gaston-Lincoln-Cleveland Continuum of Care, serving as an advocate for individuals and families experiencing homelessness so they can receive access to Health Care.

Kellogg feels his experience and his connection to the moderately sized city (population 80k+) and its people make him uniquely qualified to serve as mayor.

Preparing to go up against an incumbent candidate for the mayor of Gastonia, Kellogg knows the election might not be an easy challenge to win. Seemingly always one to look for a silver lining, he points to the success of a previous unaffiliated mayor who served Gastonia for multiple terms and his years on the city council as a recipe for potential success.

“It’s about connecting with the people and getting to know them,” Kellogg tells Qnotes. “If they know who you are, know you have their best interests in mind and you’re not a one issue candidate, they will vote for you.”

Throughout most of its years, Gastonia has been home to a large community of conservative working class voters. Many residents there and in the surrounding county previously worked in the mills that once populated the area and held steadfast to the culture and values of the region.

“It’s changed a lot,” says Kellogg. “Especially over the past ten years. A lot of new development and opportunities for the people who live here.”

Although Kellogg isn’t a North Carolina native, he’s originally from a small town called Loweville in upstate New York (population less than 5,000), and says he feels right at home in Gastonia, especially after 20 years.

Reflecting on his first city council election in 2015, he concedes there were some initial challenges.

“It wasn’t easy,” he recalls. “People had to get to know me. “I got involved in the community. I went to various events and I developed a reputation for who I am. Once they understood what I was about and I ran for city council, they came out to vote for me.”

When Kellogg ran for his second term on city council, he won by a whopping 60 percent of the vote, but acknowledges he only had one other candidate running against him. By the time his third run rolled around, he won by a substantial five percent, but this time he was pitted against multiple candidates all vying for the same seat.

When asked if he thought he could be elected mayor running as an unaffiliated, independent candidate, he points out that former Gastonia mayor Jennie Stultz did just that and held the office for multiple terms over 10 years.

Kellogg says that with his status as an independent candidate, he is also eager to work for all of the people, regardless of what party they might be affiliated with.

He’s proud to point out that he has and continues to work directly with State Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein on the opioid crisis that plagues Gastonia and that among his priorities for the city are helping the homeless and solving infrastructure issues.

“There’s something about the people here in Gastonia I feel very strongly about,” he says. “I identify with them. They’re not scared to get dirt under their nails and they’re hard-working, good people.”

A statement from his website nicely sums up who Robert Kellogg is and why Gastonia voters have embraced him so.

“As a young boy growing up in a small town in upstate New York, I learned the meaning of service and the importance of helping others.

“Both of my parents were disabled, and we grew up in extreme poverty. That experience taught me what the value of a dollar really was. I went to work at age 16 delivering papers, and in my senior year worked for a local drugstore. I purchased my first vehicle for $800. It wasn’t anything great, but it was mine and I paid cash for it.

“My parents loved me and they knew if I was going to escape the grip of poverty, I needed to work hard. That work ethic is still with me today, and because of those values I’m committed to serving my community and assisting others along the way.

Studies have revealed that Gastonia has a relatively sizable LGBTQ community – one that could potentially provide an even larger support base for Kellogg if they show up to vote come election day.

“I am running for mayor because I believe every Gastonian deserves a chance to build a better future for themselves and their family,” Kellogg says on his website.

“I am ready to serve in a fair and visible way and to represent all of Gastonia. I am ready to continue serving you, the people because we are Gastonia and we are Gastonia strong.”

For information on upcoming Gastonia elections visit gastongov.com