Time Out Youth, a Charlotte-based community center for LGBTQ individuals aged 11-20, was victimized by property theft recently when gaming consoles, frequently used by clients, were stolen from the facility at 3800 Monroe Rd.

The Charlotte Gaymers Network (CGN), a local organization that supports gaming of all types in the local LGBTQ community, stepped in to save the day by creating a GoFundMe account to raise money to replace the stolen items.

“We’ve already surpassed our original goal and hope to raise more so we can buy them [TOY] additional gaming consoles and lockable plexiglass safety cages that only staff members will have access to,” says CGN’s Jonathan Barrio. “That can prevent something like this from happening again.”

Time Out Youth provides young LGBTQ individuals in the Charlotte and surrounding area with a variety of services, including a safe space and temporary housing. The safe space often serves as a socializing area where LGBTQ youth can relax, enjoy each other’s company and make new friends. It’s an especially important space for young people who are facing insecure environments at home.

The gaming consoles are very much a part of youth culture and an important social interactivity TOY provides for young LGBTQ clients. The Charlotte Gaymers Network is committed to replacing those stolen, adding additional consoles and making everything secure as quickly as possible.

If you’re interested in donating to the effort, visit the GoFundMe Page or check out the Charlotte Gaymers Network Facebook page for additional ways you might be able to help.