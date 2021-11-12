(Photo Credit: gamjai via Adobe Stock)

 

FREE HIV TESTING LOCATIONS

Providing a Vital Lifeline for Those Affected by HIV/AIDS

By Lainey Millen | QNotes Staff Writer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many individuals have never been tested for HIV. In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many are likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.

There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of the following agencies and testing centers also offer COVID-19 testing.

Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Amity Medical Group

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte
10508 Park Rd., Suite 130, Charlott
704-208-4134
amitymed.org.

Atrium Health NorthPark

251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte
704-446-9991
atriumhealth.org.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.

Lake Norman Community Health Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-432-8378
bit.ly/38hfcUi.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.

Mecklenburg County Health Department Northwest Campus

2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.

Novant Health

(Fee based)

1900 Randolph Rd., Suite 216, Charlotte
704-316-5330
bit.ly/36cVfLH.

Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine

(Fee based)

335 N. Caswell Rd., Charlotte
704-384-7980
nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Charlotte Health Center

700 S. Torrence St., Charlotte
704-536-7233
bit.ly/2GIKJzV.

RAO Community Health
321 W. 11th St., Charlotte
704-237-8793
raoassist.org.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.

Rosedale Health and Wellness

103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville
704-948-8582
myrosedalehealth.com.

Quality Home Care Services Inc.

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.

Reserve Health

(Fee based)
135 W. 10th St., Charlotte
704-626-3994
reservehealth.com.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center

9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte
704-687-7400
studenthealth.uncc.edu.

Urban Ministry Center

945 N. College St., Charlotte
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy

1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-526-4651
bit.ly/2zwQgVt.

Asheville

Buncombe County Department of Health

53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville
828-250-5016
buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health

Asheville VA Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville
828-298-7911
asheville.va.gov.
Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Asheville Health Center

68 McDowell St., Asheville
828-252-7928
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville
828-252-7489
wncap.org.

Carrboro University of North Carolina School of Medicine

301 Lloyd St., Carrboro
984-538-1031
Appointment Only
unc.live/2PomrRU.

Chapel Hill Piedmont Health Services Inc.

127 Kingston Dr., Chapel Hill
919-933-8494
piedmonthealth.org.

Planned Parenthood  Chapel Hill Health Center

1765 Dobbins Dr., Chapel Hill
919-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Orange County Health Department Southern Human Services

2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.

Durham

CAARE – The Healing Center
214 Broadway St., Durham
919-683-5300
caare-inc.org.

Durham County Department of Public Health

414 E. Main St., Durham
919-560-7600
dconc.gov/publichealth.

Gateway Campus, Durham

4113 Capitol St., Suite B, Durham
919-251-9444
https://gatewaywomens.care/services/sti-testing/

 

Lincoln Community Health Center

1301 Fayetteville St., Durham
919-956-4000
lincolnchc.org.

 

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Durham Health Center

105 Newsom St., Suite 101, Durham
919-286-2872
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Samaritan Health Clinic-East

507 E. Knox St., Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Samaritan Health Clinic-South

3205 University Drive, Suite 107, Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Triangle Empowerment Center

931 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org.

Fayetteville

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Fayetteville Health Center

4551 Yadkin Rd., Fayetteville
866-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Fuquay Varina

Hand of Hope Pregnancy Centers
607 N. Ennis St., Fuquay Varina
919-577-9050
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Greensboro

Alcohol and Drug Services

1101 Carolina St, Greensboro, NC 27401
336-333-6860, ext 250
adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.

Guilford County Health Department

1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.

Nia Community Action Center Self Help Building

122 N. Elm St., Ste. 520, Greensboro
336-617-7722
niacacinc.org.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

1102 E. Market St., Greensboro
336-274-1507
piedmonthealthservices.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Greensboro Health Center

1704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
336-373-0678
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro
336-275-1654
triadhealthproject.org.

Greenville

Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO)

3219 Landmark St., Ste. 1B, Greenville
252-830-1660
bit.ly/2Nz4NIT.

High Point

Guilford County Health Department

501 E. Green Dr., High Point
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

401 Taylor St., High Point
336-886-6261
piedmonthealthservices.org.

Triad Health Project

501 W. Westwood Ave., High Point
336-884-4116
triadhealthproject.org.

Hillsborough

Orange County Health Department
Whitted Human Services Center
300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.

Raleigh

Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina

1637 Old Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.

1st Choice Pregnancy Solutions

4237 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
919-554-8093

Gateway Campus, Hillsborough

1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
https://gatewaywomens.care/services/sti-testing/  

 

LGBT Center of Raleigh

19 W Hargett St UNIT 507, Raleigh, NC 27601
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Urban Ministries of Wake County Open Door Clinic

1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-832-0820
urbanmin.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Raleigh Health Center

100 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh
919-833-7526
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Wake County Human Services Division of Public Health and Clinics

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic E, Raleigh
919-212-7000
bit.ly/2JWiz4A

Wake County Human Services Millbrook Human Services Center

2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
919-431-4000
bit.ly/2JWiz4A.

Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated

112 Cox Ave., Raleigh
919-829-3711
wcwc.org.

Your Choice Pregnancy

1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh
919-758-8444
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Wilmington

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Wilmington Health Center

1925 Tradd Ct., Wilmington
910-762-5566
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem
336-703-3100
bit.ly/2RO7NA7.

Nia Community Action Center Incorporated

1001 S. Marshall St., Suite 238A,
Winston-Salem
336-293-8408
niacacinc.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Winston-Salem Health Center
3000 Maplewood Ave., Suite 112,

Winston-Salem
336-768-2980
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Positive Wellness Alliance

Winston-Salem Office
1001 S. Marshall St., Suite L7,
Winston-Salem
336-772-0976
positivewellnessalliance.org.

South Carolina

Charleston

Fetter Health Care Network Downtown Health Center

51 Nassau St., Charleston
843-722-4112
fetterhealthcare.org.

Palmetto Community Care

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston
843-747-2273
palmettocommunitycare.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Charleston Health Center

1312 Ashley River Rd., Charleston
843-628-4380
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Columbia

Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur

87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia
803-419-5112
schispanicoutreach.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group

3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia
803-933-0288
aidshealth.org.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina

2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia
803-779-7257
palss.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Columbia Health Center

2712 Middleburg Dr., Suite 107, Columbia
803-256-4908
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control

2000 Hampton Street, Columbia
803-898-0749
https://scdhec.gov/

Rock Hill

Affinity Health Center

455 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill
803-909-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org

