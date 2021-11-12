FREE HIV TESTING LOCATIONS
Providing a Vital Lifeline for Those Affected by HIV/AIDS
By Lainey Millen | QNotes Staff Writer
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many individuals have never been tested for HIV. In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many are likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.
There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of the following agencies and testing centers also offer COVID-19 testing.
Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.
North Carolina
Charlotte
Amity Medical Group
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte
10508 Park Rd., Suite 130, Charlott
704-208-4134
amitymed.org.
Atrium Health NorthPark
251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte
704-446-9991
atriumhealth.org.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-432-8378
bit.ly/38hfcUi.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.
Mecklenburg County Health Department Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
bit.ly/2qGKnkY.
Novant Health
(Fee based)
1900 Randolph Rd., Suite 216, Charlotte
704-316-5330
bit.ly/36cVfLH.
Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine
(Fee based)
335 N. Caswell Rd., Charlotte
704-384-7980
nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Charlotte Health Center
700 S. Torrence St., Charlotte
704-536-7233
bit.ly/2GIKJzV.
RAO Community Health
321 W. 11th St., Charlotte
704-237-8793
raoassist.org.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Rosedale Health and Wellness
103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville
704-948-8582
myrosedalehealth.com.
Quality Home Care Services Inc.
3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
Reserve Health
(Fee based)
135 W. 10th St., Charlotte
704-626-3994
reservehealth.com.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center
9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte
704-687-7400
studenthealth.uncc.edu.
Urban Ministry Center
945 N. College St., Charlotte
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.
Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-526-4651
bit.ly/2zwQgVt.
Asheville
Buncombe County Department of Health
53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville
828-250-5016
buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health
Asheville VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville
828-298-7911
asheville.va.gov.
Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Asheville Health Center
68 McDowell St., Asheville
828-252-7928
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd., Asheville
828-252-7489
wncap.org.
Carrboro University of North Carolina School of Medicine
301 Lloyd St., Carrboro
984-538-1031
Appointment Only
unc.live/2PomrRU.
Chapel Hill Piedmont Health Services Inc.
127 Kingston Dr., Chapel Hill
919-933-8494
piedmonthealth.org.
Planned Parenthood Chapel Hill Health Center
1765 Dobbins Dr., Chapel Hill
919-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Orange County Health Department Southern Human Services
2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.
Durham
CAARE – The Healing Center
214 Broadway St., Durham
919-683-5300
caare-inc.org.
Durham County Department of Public Health
414 E. Main St., Durham
919-560-7600
dconc.gov/publichealth.
Gateway Campus, Durham
4113 Capitol St., Suite B, Durham
919-251-9444
https://gatewaywomens.care/services/sti-testing/
Lincoln Community Health Center
1301 Fayetteville St., Durham
919-956-4000
lincolnchc.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Durham Health Center
105 Newsom St., Suite 101, Durham
919-286-2872
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Samaritan Health Clinic-East
507 E. Knox St., Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Samaritan Health Clinic-South
3205 University Drive, Suite 107, Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Triangle Empowerment Center
931 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org.
Fayetteville
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Fayetteville Health Center
4551 Yadkin Rd., Fayetteville
866-942-7762
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Fuquay Varina
Hand of Hope Pregnancy Centers
607 N. Ennis St., Fuquay Varina
919-577-9050
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Greensboro
Alcohol and Drug Services
1101 Carolina St, Greensboro, NC 27401
336-333-6860, ext 250
adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.
Guilford County Health Department
1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.
Nia Community Action Center Self Help Building
122 N. Elm St., Ste. 520, Greensboro
336-617-7722
niacacinc.org.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
1102 E. Market St., Greensboro
336-274-1507
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Greensboro Health Center
1704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
336-373-0678
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Triad Health Project
801 Summit Ave., Greensboro
336-275-1654
triadhealthproject.org.
Greenville
Pitt County AIDS Service Organization (PiCASO)
3219 Landmark St., Ste. 1B, Greenville
252-830-1660
bit.ly/2Nz4NIT.
High Point
Guilford County Health Department
501 E. Green Dr., High Point
336-641-3245
bit.ly/2T2TUzO.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
401 Taylor St., High Point
336-886-6261
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Triad Health Project
501 W. Westwood Ave., High Point
336-884-4116
triadhealthproject.org.
Hillsborough
Orange County Health Department
Whitted Human Services Center
300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.
Raleigh
Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina
1637 Old Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.
1st Choice Pregnancy Solutions
4237 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
919-554-8093
Gateway Campus, Hillsborough
1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
https://gatewaywomens.care/services/sti-testing/
LGBT Center of Raleigh
19 W Hargett St UNIT 507, Raleigh, NC 27601
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.
Urban Ministries of Wake County Open Door Clinic
1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-832-0820
urbanmin.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Raleigh Health Center
100 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh
919-833-7526
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Wake County Human Services Division of Public Health and Clinics
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic E, Raleigh
919-212-7000
bit.ly/2JWiz4A
Wake County Human Services Millbrook Human Services Center
2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
919-431-4000
bit.ly/2JWiz4A.
Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated
112 Cox Ave., Raleigh
919-829-3711
wcwc.org.
Your Choice Pregnancy
1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh
919-758-8444
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Wilmington
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Wilmington Health Center
1925 Tradd Ct., Wilmington
910-762-5566
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Winston-Salem
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem
336-703-3100
bit.ly/2RO7NA7.
Nia Community Action Center Incorporated
1001 S. Marshall St., Suite 238A,
Winston-Salem
336-293-8408
niacacinc.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Winston-Salem Health Center
3000 Maplewood Ave., Suite 112,
Winston-Salem
336-768-2980
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Positive Wellness Alliance
Winston-Salem Office
1001 S. Marshall St., Suite L7,
Winston-Salem
336-772-0976
positivewellnessalliance.org.
South Carolina
Charleston
Fetter Health Care Network Downtown Health Center
51 Nassau St., Charleston
843-722-4112
fetterhealthcare.org.
Palmetto Community Care
3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston
843-747-2273
palmettocommunitycare.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Charleston Health Center
1312 Ashley River Rd., Charleston
843-628-4380
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Columbia
Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur
87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia
803-419-5112
schispanicoutreach.org.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group
3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia
803-933-0288
aidshealth.org.
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina
2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia
803-779-7257
palss.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Columbia Health Center
2712 Middleburg Dr., Suite 107, Columbia
803-256-4908
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control
2000 Hampton Street, Columbia
803-898-0749
https://scdhec.gov/
Rock Hill
Affinity Health Center
455 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill
803-909-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org