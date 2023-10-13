For decades, Folly Beach has been one of South Carolina’s most eye-catching and welcoming tourist spots. Known for its eclectic vibes and friendly residents, the town is as a relaxing vacation haven on a barrier island just off the coast of Charleston. It has also served as a popular vacation go-to for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. The town attracts regular return visitors from larger nearby cities like Charlotte, Atlanta and Columbia, and has boasted LGBTQ+ friendly spaces over the years, including bars and restaurants.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the town’s founding, and the community came together in late September to celebrate its official charter with events over the span of a week. The week-long party took place from September 22 to October 1 commemorate the occasion with events that included a 1920s-themed gala, an outdoor car show, a festival, a day at the park filled with games and activities and an after-party.

“It’s kind of unreal that it’s been 50 years it goes by fast and you don’t realize how fast it can go by,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said. “Fifty years from now, golly we might have flying cars and who knows what but people are still going to want to go to the beach, everybody loves the ocean.”

The earliest documentation of Folly Beach has been traced back to 1696 when it was deeded as a royal grant by the British government during colonial times. Before the Civil War, Folly Beach — which was known at the time as Coffin Island — served as a safe haven for pirates and a graveyard for several ships, including the Amelia. The island was also home to the Bohicket tribe, who were eventually forced off their land by the European colonies.

Folly Beach’s location, just south of Charleston, made it a prime location for soldiers to establish bases by Fort Sumter. Once Union Soldiers started to make their way through the South, they took up camp on the island and called it “Folly,” from the old English word that means “dense foliage.” The island experienced little to no combat, and instead served as a home for Union soldiers, complete with tents and streets that are still in use to this day.

By the early 20th century, Folly Beach had become a resilient and independent community. Throughout the 1930s, many places were built including the Atlantic Pavilion, boardwalk, pier, and the Oceanfront Hotel, leading the beach community to become a top-notch destination.

One of the most famous people to visit Folly Beach was composer and pianist George Gershwin, recognized by many in the LGBTQ+ as a gay or asexual man. While staying on the island, he composed one of his most famous works: “Porgy and Bess”

“It’s not a sleepy little beach town anymore,” said Mark Patrick, an assistant director for Charleston County Parks and Recreation, to Charleston City Paper. “It’s a vibrant part of Charleston on a daily basis.”

Folly Beach city councilman D.J. Rich — who also owns Planet Follywood eatery and bar — spoke to Charleston City Paper about his memories of growing up in Folly Beach and how it has grown over the years. While he said he understands why some residents may wish to return to the “simpler times,” he is glad Folly Beach has become a place where people of all backgrounds can come and enjoy themselves.

“Folly Beach is special because it is a melting pot,” he said. “The community is very diverse and relaxed. You could be sitting at the bar next to a multi-millionaire and a surf bum and may not be able to tell who is who.

“We have surfers, musicians, doctors, first responders, freaks, geeks and everything in between. It’s a very eclectic mix of culture, background and history. This community has always been willing to give, no matter the cause. We take care of each other.”