Dearest Trinity,

I’ve been following your column for years now. You’re so wise! How can I acquire wisdom and common sense like you?

Love, Wanting Wisdom Spokane, WA

Dearest Wanting Wisdom,

While age and experience should bring wisdom and common sense it also brings stubbornness, righteousness and negative reactions to unfamiliar ideas. If you want wisdom and common sense then; a) study “it” in school, b) take risky adventures in search of “it” and/or c) go on a spiritual journey to find “it.” You must also be willing to d) unlearn all that you have learned about “it,” e) let yourself relearn what you’re learning about “it” and f) get burned on your journey finding “it!” Pumpkin, you didn’t really think this was gonna make sense or be easy, did you?

Love, Trinity

Dear Trinity,

I’m having an awful time dealing with my partners jealous outbursts. She says, “We Latin women are typically jealous!” OK, I used to think it was cute but now it’s making me insane! Help!

Sincerely, Jealousy Jail Philadelphia, PA

Dear Jealousy Jail,

Many cultures thrive on jealousy. Yet jealousy can destroy lives and complicate relationships. Besides jelousy being cultural, maybe your partner has insecurity, or maybe it’s just having too much time on her hands. So Honey, if you’ve tried letting her know she’s “too much” and letting her know she’s “out of line” then… threaten to take her to a place where obsessive, insecure people play together, like the psych ward of a mental hospital!

DATING DILEMMA #572

Hey Trinity,

I’m going on a second date and I don’t want to act too excited or too nerves. Any second date suggestions so I don’t blow it?

Thanks, Second Date Oklahoma City, OK

Hey Second Date,

Going on a first date means being inquisitive, polite and calm. Going on a second date means all that as well, plus this time be even more comfortable about what you say and do, testing the waters a little. Oh, and slipping in a little kiss this time wouldn’t hurt either. Also Sweetie remember, don’t talk excessively about your problems, don’t act overly self-assured and don’t give away all your financials” just yet!

Good Luck, Trin.

Hello Miss Trinity,

My partner says I worry too much. I think it’s hereditary. Any thoughts on how to worry less?

Yours, Worrying Less Green Bay, WI

Hello Worrying Less,

Worrying is a deep genetic tradition passed down from generation to generation. It is not easy to erase centuries of worrying unless of course Darling, you try:

Trinity’s Trouble-free Tips For Dealing With Worrying

1. Listen to Pharrell’s’ “Happy.” And don’t listen to depressing love songs like Miley’s “Wrecking Ball!”

2. Worrying creates negative possibilities! When you worry you manifest negative karma and scenarios for the universe to bring into fruition.

3. Let your mother worry for you. That’s why we have mothers!

4. Take deep breaths, exercise, get plenty of rest and have a glass of wine now and then. It’ll do you wonders!

5. Don’t think about what worries you! If you can distract a child, you can distract yourself.

6. If your troubles today won’t matter a year from now then why the hell are you worrying about it now?

7. Get physically away from what worries you. Go to the beach, the movies or take a walk in the park. Get you mind away from your troubles.

8. You don’t really think that by worrying you will change the outcome. Give your worries away to a higher power. Let it go!

9. Don’t let your thoughts take you on an insane journey alone! Talk to friends about what worries you. Get support.

10. Lastly, instead of using words like “I hope” use “I’m sure”, instead of “I wonder” use “I know” and instead of “I’ll kill him for staying out” use “I trust that bastard!”

