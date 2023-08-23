Spirituality and religion are often avoided topics within the LGBTQ+ community, given various denominations and religious sects have historically held anti-LGBTQ+ views. However, there are many places of worship where queer congregation members are welcomed and embraced.
The Triangle area is home to many of these places, from Christian churches to Jewish synagogues. Here’s a list of some of the LGBTQ+ affirming congregations in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas.
Raleigh
- Community United Church of Christ, 814 Dixie Trail.
- Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., near Pullen Park.
- West Raleigh Presbyterian Church 27 Horne St.
- St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church 4 North Blount St.
- Open Table United Methodist Church 824 N. Bloodworth St.
- Church on Morgan 136 E Morgan St.
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh 3313 Wade Ave.
- Raleigh Friends Meeting 625 Tower St.
- Common Thread Church 2011 Ridge Rd.
- Umstead Park United Church of Christ 8202 Brownleigh Dr.
- The Raleigh Mennonite Church 121 Hillsborough St.
- Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 723 Clark Ave.
- Temple Beth Or 5315 Creedmoor Rd.
- Umstead Park UCC 8208 Brownleigh Dr.
Durham
- Beth El Synagogue 1004 Watts St.
- Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church 304 E Trinity Ave.
- Durham Friends Meeting 404 Alexander Ave.
- Emmaus Way 916 Lamond Ave.
- Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (ERUUF) 4907 Garrett Rd.
- The Episcopal Church of the Advocate 8410 Merin Rd.
- Imani MCC of Durham 3602 C-View St.
- Judea Reform Congregation 1933 W Cornwallis Rd.
- Pilgrim United Church of Christ 3011 Academy Rd.
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 1737 Hillandale Rd.
- St. Philip’s Episcopal Church 403 E. Main St.
- Triangle Insight Meditation Community Duke at 505 Alexander Ave.
- Watts Street Baptist Church 800 Watts St.
- The Experience Christian Church 4809 Hargrove Rd., Suite 113/115.
Chapel Hill
- Binkley Baptist Church 1712 Willow Dr.
- The Episcopal Church of the Advocate 8410 Merin Rd.
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 227 East Rosemary St.
- Hillsborough United Church (UCC) 200 Davis Rd.
- United Church of Chapel Hill 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
- Unity Center of Peace 8800 Seawell School Rd.
- Chapel Hill Christian Church 110 W Main St. in Carrboro.
- Church of Reconciliation 110 N Elliott Rd.
- Kehillah Synagogue 1200 Mason Farm Rd.