The Carolina Chapter of the Artistic Haus of Telfar, in partnership with The Mimosa Way, will be hosting the Emerald City Kiki Ball from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 21 at QC Soundstage in Charlotte. The free voguing and ballroom extravaganza already has more than 700 people confirmed to attend from around the world.

The Carolina Chapter of the Artistic Haus of Telfar strives to uplift and empower its members through education, art and activism. Its goal is to promote acceptance, diversity and self-expression while celebrating the unique identities and talents of each individual in its house.

The Mimosa Way is a community-focused organization that is committed to hosting innovative and network-centered events. Its vision is to empower individuals to give back to the community through innovative events that promote philanthropy.

The Emerald City Kiki Ball is an amazing event for the global LGBTQ+ Kiki Ballroom community, which has a history dating back to the 1980s. The supportive atmosphere provides a family feeling where everyone feels seen, heard and valued.

This night will take you through the iconic movie “The Wiz,” produced by Motown Productions, starring Diana Ross as Dorothy Gale, Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow, Lena Horne as Glenda the Good Witch, Mabel King as the Wicked Witch of the West and Richard Pryor as The Wizard of Oz, among many other Black and Brown icons.

“We are thrilled to announce the event, which is an inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly for people involved in the Kiki Ballroom scene,” said the organizer of the Emerald City Kiki Ball, Travis Barnes. “Our Kiki Ballroom scene creates a safe space infused with a rich history of providing a supportive community environment. Attendees have the freedom to fully express themselves through performance, fashion make-up and dance.

“The dedicated purpose of the Emerald City Kiki Ball is to promote the creativity and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community. We support youth development through friendly competition.”

For more information or to make a donation, contact travis@themimosaway.com or call 704-430-9070.