Thomas Nix, the driver of a car that slammed into another and killed occupants Luke and Restin Drawdy in north Charlotte November 23, has been released from the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Jail on bail.

In an earlier report from QNotes, the CMPD confirmed Nix, 26, was driving while intoxicated and at a high rate of speed in a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI when he slammed into a 2011 Audi Q5 SUV, owned by Luke and Restin Drawdy. The two men, a married couple for over six years, were found dead at the scene by the time police arrived.

Following release from a local hospital that treated Nix for injuries sustained in the accident, he was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, November 25. He was released on $21,000 bail less than five hours later on Friday, November 26 at 12:11 a.m., records indicate.

A gofundme account was created for Nix to help raise funds for his medical bills, but complaints were lodged by outraged friends of the Drawdys and the account was subsequently shut down.

A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held for the Drawdys at the Whitley’s Funeral Home Annex, located at 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd in Kannapolis, on Saturday, December 4. The drop in and informal reception of friends and family takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday of this week, QCFit will do a workout of Luke Drawdy’s favorite routines to honor the memory of the couple. The gym, located in Charlotte’s Northlake area at 8721 Sidney Circle, Suite 500, requests participants wear their brightest colors December 1, in homage to the lives the two men shared.