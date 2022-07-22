Daisy Edgar-Jones is an actor whose career is blossoming like her namesake. In recent years, she sees to be everywhere. LGBTQ+ viewers may recognize Edgar-Jones from her role as Delia Rawson in the recently canceled queer HBO series “Gentleman Jack.” She also played memorable parts in a pair of popular Hulu series, “Normal People” and “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Earlier this year, Edgar-Jones was seen as Noa in the black comedy/horror flick “Fresh” alongside Sebastian Stan. With her new movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony/Columbia), she officially becomes a lead actress. Based on Delia Owens’ popular book club title of the same name, the movie spans a considerable period of time, part murder mystery, part courtroom drama. Daisy was kind enough to answer a few questions in advance of the movie’s opening date.

Gregg Shapiro: Daisy, had you read Delia Owens’ novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” before signing on to play Kya?

Daisy Edgar-Jones: I read it during my audition process, as I was auditioning for the part. So, the two went hand in hand.

GS: What was it about the character of Kya that appealed to you as an actress?

DE-J: There was so much about her that appealed to me. I think the fact that she is a very complicated woman. She’s a mixture of things. She’s gentle and she’s curious. She’s strong and she’s resilient. She felt like a real person. I love real character studies and it felt like a character I haven’t had a chance to delve into. It felt different from anyone I’ve played before. Her resilience was one that I really admired. So, I really wanted to spend some time with her.

GS: While Kya is in jail, accused of killing the character Chase, she is visited by a cat in her cell. Are you a cat person or do you prefer dogs?

DE-J: I like both! I think I like the fact that dogs unconditionally love you. While a cat’s love can feel a bit conditional. I do think both are very cute. Probably, if I had to choose, it would be dogs.

GS: I’m a dog person, so I’m glad you said that.

DE-J: [Laughs]

GS: Kya lives on the marsh and spends a lot of time on and in the water. Are you a swimmer or do you prefer to be on dry land?

DE-J: I like swimming, I do. I grew up swimming a lot. If I’m ever on holidays, I like it to be by the sea or by a nice pool.

GS: Kya is also a gifted artist, and it is the thing that brings her great joy. Do you draw or paint?

DE-J: I always doodle. I’m an avid doodler. I do love to draw and paint. I loved it at school. I wouldn’t say I was anywhere near as skilled as Kya. But I do love drawing if I get the chance to do it.

GS: Kya was born and raised in North Carolina. What can you tell me about your process when it comes to doing a Southern accent or an American accent in general?

DE-J: It’s obviously quite different from mine. I’ve been lucky that I’ve spent a lot of time working on various accents for different parts for a few years now, so I feel like I’m developed an ear for, I guess, the difference in tone and vowel sounds [laughs]. When it came to this, it was really important to get it right, of course. Kya has a very lyrical, gentle voice, which I think that North Carolina kind of sound really helped me to access. I worked with a brilliant accent coach who helped me out and I just listened and listened.

GS: While I was watching “Where the Crawdads Sing” I thought about how Kya could easily be a character from the LGBTQ+ community because she is considered an outsider, is shunned and ridiculed, and experiences physical and emotional harm. Do you also see the parallels?

DE-J: I certainly do. I think that aspect of being an outsider is there, and this film does a really good job of showing how important it is to be kind to everyone. I think this film celebrates the goodness you can give to each other if you choose to be kind. Yes, I definitely see the parallels.

GS: Do you have an awareness of an LGBTQ+ following for your acting career?

DE-J: I tend to stay off social media and am honestly not really aware of who follows me, but I do really hope the projects I’ve worked on resonate with everyone.

GS: Are there any upcoming acting projects that you’d like to mention?

DE-J: None that I can talk of quite yet. But there are a few things that are coming up next year, so I’m really excited.