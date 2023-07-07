In this month’s column, Charlotte Pride passes the baton to Rell Lowery to talk about some of the exciting events that Charlotte Black Pride has coming up this year.

by Rell Lowery (he/him), Transgender Community Liaison with Charlotte Black Pride

I first want to say Happy Pride 2023 Season! As a Charlotte native, I couldn’t have been happier to write this article on behalf of Charlotte Black Pride. I’m Rell Lowery and I am the Transgender Liaison for Charlotte Black Pride. I’ve attended Charlotte Black Pride events as far back as I can remember and each year, I’ve seen the events grow and expand on so many levels. I’m truly honored to be a part of the team!

There are so many amazing things Charlotte Black Pride does throughout the year, in addition to having a full week of events in July to bring the community together and celebrate our authenticity. This year, we will be bringing another exciting week of events that are sure to bring smiles to the faces of our city, and we are eager to see our hard work pay off! This year our theme is “Black Renaissance – Made for Now”. We’re kicking things off with our infamous Mr. & Mrs. Charlotte Black Pride Pageant. We will also have our Made for Now Wellness Party, Made for Now Rally & Demonstration, Film Noire, Centerstage, Meet & Greet Reception, Expo Extravaganza, and our finale event, the Family Reunion. We have something for everyone!

In a time when it seems the world is constantly trying to bridge a gap between those in and outside of our community, we strive to push the importance of inclusion and diversity all 365 days of the year. That’s why anytime there is a need within our community, we make it a priority to speak on the matter and also find out what we can do to help as an organization. Honoring those community leaders who stand up every day and make it a point to fight for our rights, our voices, and serve is our mission when it comes to the Heart of the Community Awards that we host every year. We understand that without these amazing people doing what they do, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work as easily. Recognition along with awards, food, live performances, music, and good vibes all go into making this event a success!

When I mentioned diversity being a valuable part of our mission, I wasn’t kidding. We have some of the most amazing community partners, sponsors, and ambassadors that we collaborate with all throughout the year including Charlotte Pride, Transcend Charlotte, the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG Charlotte, Equality NC, Carolinas CARE Partnership, The Plus Collective, just to name a few. They support us like we support them and continuing those relationships allows all of us to not only bring our community together, but also to show the world just how much more we can accomplish together, instead of being divided. These relationships give us the ability, as a nonprofit organization, to be able to help out our community when they need it most.

We understand that, in this economy, some of the most basic needs are not as accessible as they once were. That’s why so many of the events that we host throughout the year are free. That includes our Juneteenth Celebration with free food, drinks, music, games, and a safe space to bring our pride plus our culture together. One of my other favorites is our annual Holiday Giveback. We do this right before Christmas every year and people can go online to register for free. On the day of, we bring in catered food, music, clothes, toiletries, toys, and other goods that families can pick up all for free. I have volunteered for this event myself for the past 4 years and I can honestly say, the smiles you see on these families and their children are priceless. That to me is what community is all about and a perfect way to end the year. This year will be even better! Thank you.