Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is losing its home, and its fate remains uncertain. The building that’s home to the nearly century-old uptown hot dog spot Green’s Lunch has been listed for sale for $3 million. The iconic eatery has been slinging dogs since 1926 at 309 W. 4th St. Since 1975 it has been run by the Katopodis family.

The building where the nearly 1,600-square-foot restaurant serves breakfast and lunch was listed for sale by Sands Investment Group.

Green’s Lunch will close the restaurant following a sale of the property, Saeed Moghadam, listing broker with Sands Investment Group, confirmed to The Charlotte Observer Wednesday. “The business will not remain there,” he said. “But Green’s may show up in another Charlotte location.” Moghadam expects a developer could buy the property and available adjacent lots to build a new high rise, and he sees opportunity for a mix of hotel, offices, retail and residences.

The one-story brick front building with a side mural is owned by GL Fourth LLC, owned by Jerri Katopodis Holevas and Tommy Holevas, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Last year, the property was listed for sale for $2.5 million. At that time, owner Joanna Sikiotis told CharlotteFive she planned to work out a deal to stay and keep Green’s Lunch open. In August, Sikiotis told The Charlotte Observer the restaurant was struggling with higher costs, fewer workers and supply chain issues.

Skitotis could not be reached for comment. She has owned the business since 1989 when her father, Philip Katopodis, retired in 1989. He died in September. Skitiotis told Charlotte Axios recently that the restaurant’s future is “up in the air right now.” Charlotte has seen several other longtime restaurants close including The Charlotte Cafe, Mr. K’s and Price’s Chicken Coop.

