The LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, endorsed 37 more out LGBTQ candidates. Victory Fund has now endorsed 274 candidates running in the 2022 midterms.

Candidates endorsed and announced April 26 include Charlotte’s own Lawana Mayfield, who is running for a third term on the Charlotte City Council; Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running for the U.S. House in Oregon and would become the first out LGBTQ person ever elected to Congress from Oregon.

Candidates given Spotlight status include Ben Chou who is running for Harris County Commission, Izzy Smith-Wade-El who is running for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Leigh Finke who is running for Minnesota House of Representatives, Liz Bennett who is running for the Iowa state Senate and Zelos Marchandt who is running for the Oregon House of Representatives. If elected, Marchandt would be the first out trans man elected to a state legislature in U.S. history.

Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, released the following statement about the endorsements:

“In every corner of our country, LGBTQ leaders and community organizers are running to stand up for our community and enact good public policy grounded in equity and acceptance. We are proud to endorse these exceptional candidates who have answered the call to service, despite the barrage of anti-LGBTQ attacks. Their strength and resilience are already changing hearts and minds in communities across the country – we see it every day. This November will be one of the most high-stakes elections for the LGBTQ community. It’s time for us to solidify our political power, make our voices heard and shatter expectations.”