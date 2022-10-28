With the midterm elections now less than a month away, Qnotes is sharing Equality NC PAC’s latest round of endorsements for the 2022 elections. This batch of endorsements includes leaders running for Congress, the Senate and multiple local offices.

In a statement released prior to the primaries, Equality NC Executive Director Kendra R. Johnson offered these thoughts.

“We’ve carefully selected candidates and chosen those who we feel confident will stand for racial justice and LGBTQ+ equity. These candidates join our previous endorsees to form a strong slate, ready to advocate for marginalized communities and protect against injustice. It’s crucial that we elect these candidates to represent our state.

Keep in mind that The NC General Assembly consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives. There are 50 State Senate districts represented by 50 Senators and 120 State House districts represented by 120 Representatives District numbers are listed to the right of each candidate’s name, where applicable. To definitively determine who represents you, go here: www.ncleg.gov/FindYourLegislators

Voting is key to securing our freedoms. Leading into the midterms, Qnotes will focus on the information you need to participate in our elections. And over the course of two years, we will further examine what is at stake and how our rights are at risk in this election and as we head to 2024. Read more.

NC House

Ray Jeffers (2)

Brian Farkas (9)

Allison Dahle (11)

Eric Terashima (17)

Deb Butler (18)

Amy Block DeLoach (20)

Linda Cooper-Suggs (24)

Wendy Ella May (28)

Vernetta Alston (29)

Marcia Morey (30)

Rosa Gill (33)

Julie von Haefen (36)

Christine Kelly (37)

Joe John (40)

Maria Cervania (41)

Charles Smith (44)

Cynthia Ball (49)

Renée Price (50)

Robert T. Reives II (54)

Allen Buansi (56)

Ashton Clemmons (57)

Pricey Harrison (61)

Brandon Gray (62)

Ricky Hurtado (63)

Sarah Crawford (66)

Amber Baker (72)

Diamond Staton-Williams (73)

Carla Catalán Day (74)

Dennis Miller (80)

Mary Belk (88)

Terry Brown (92)

Christy Clark (98)

Nasif Majeed (99)

John Autry (100)

Carolyn Logan (101)

Becky Carney (102)

Brandon Lofton (104)

Wesley Harris (105)

Tricia Cotham (112)

Eric Ager (114)

Lindsey Prather (115)

Caleb Rudow (116)

Joshua Remillard (118)

NC Senate

Kandie Smith (5)

Lisa Grafstein (13)

Dan Blue (14)

Jay Chaudhuri (15)

Gale Adcock (16)

Sydney Batch (17)

Mary Wills Bode (18)

Natalie Murdock (20)

Graig Meyer (23)

Sean Ewing (25)

Mujtaba Mohammed (38)

DeAndrea Salvador (39)

Natasha Marcus (41)

Rachel Hunt (42)

Julie Mayfield (49)

Judicial Races

Lucy Inman (3)

Samuel Ervin IV (5)

Satana Deberry (Durham DA)

Dave Hall (Durham District Court)

Kevin Jones (Durham District Court)

Amanda Maris (Durham District Court)

Kimberly Best (Mecklenburg Superior Court)

Jennifer Fleet (Mecklenburg District Court)

Matt Newton (Mecklenburg District Court)

U.S. Congress

Deborah Ross (2)

Valerie Foushee (4)

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (11)

Alma Adams (12)

Wiley Nickel (13)

Jeff Jackson (14)

Cheri Beasley (U.S. Senate)

County Commission

Anthony Pierce (Alamance County Commission)

Martin Moore (Buncombe County Commission, District 2)

Amanda Edwards (Buncombe County Commission, District 3)

Tonya McDaniel (Forsyth County Commissioner)

Pat Cotham (Mecklenburg County Commission, At-large)

Arthur Griffin (Mecklenburg County Commission, At-large)

Leigh Altman (Mecklenburg County Commission, At-large)

Mark Jerrell (Mecklenburg County Commission, District 4)

Laura Meier (Mecklenburg County Commission, District 5)

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell (Mecklenburg County Commission, District 6)

Donald Mial (Wake County Commission, District 1)

Matt Calabria (Wake County Commission, District 2)

Cheryl F. Stallings (Wake County Commission, District 3)

Vickie Adamson (Wake County Commission, District 7)

Kevin Daniels (Union County Commission)

Municipal Elections

Kim Roney (Asheville Mayor)

Allison Scott (Asheville City Council)

Antanette Mosley (Asheville City Council)

Nina Tovish (Asheville City Council)

Carissa Kohn-Johnson (Cary Town Council, At-large) Won in July Elections

Braxton Winston (Charlotte City Council, At-large) Won in July Elections

Dimple Ajmera (Charlotte City Council, At-large) Won in July Elections

LaWana Mayfield (Charlotte City Council, At-large) Won in July Elections

Danté Anderson (Charlotte City Council, District 1) Won in July Elections

Malcolm Graham (Charlotte City Council, District 2) Won in July Elections

Victoria Watlington (Charlotte City Council, District 3) Won in July Elections

Renee’ Johnson (Charlotte City Council, District 4) Won in July Elections

Tammi Thurm (Greensboro City Council, District 5) Won in July Elections

Stormie Forte (Raleigh City Council, at-large)

Jonathan Melton (Raleigh City Council, at-large)

Corey Branch (Raleigh City Council, District C)

Todd Kennedy (Raleigh City Council, District D)

School Board

Melissa Easley (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, D1)

Carol Sawyer (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, D4)

Stephanie Sneed (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, D4)

Trent Merchant (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, D5)

Summer Nunn (Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, D6)

Millicent Rogers (Durham County School Board) Won in May Elections

Natalie Beyer (Durham County School Board) Won in May Elections

Amanda Cook (Guilford County School Board, District 2)

Dorian Cromartie (New Hanover School Board)

Judy Justice (New Hanover County School Board)

Sarah Smylie (Orange County School Board) Won in May Elections

Monika Johnson-Hostler (Wake Board of Education District 2)

Lynn Edmonds (Wake County Board of Education District 5)

Chris Heagarty (Wake Board of Education District 7)

Lindsay Mahaffey (Wake County Board of Education District 8)

Tyler Swanson (Wake Board of Education District 9)