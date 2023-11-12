Gwendolyn Iris Woodard Rawls, 75, passed away November 4 after an extended illness, which she fought bravely. A celebration of life and love full of music and dance was held in her honor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, November 10.

A crowd numbering in the hundreds came to show their love for Rawls and included numerous guest speakers and multi-denominational faith leaders from the Charlotte area and beyond. Among the spiritual leaders who spoke were Pastor Ray McKinnon and Reverend Sherry Foust of Sacred Souls United Church of Christ; Bishop-elect Kevin Taylor and Senior Bishop Jacqueline Holland of Unity Fellowship Church Movement; Bishop Troy Sanders and Bishop Yvette Flunder of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries; Reverend Dr. Daniel Rhodes of the Black Mountain School of Theology and Community; Rabbi Judy Schindler, professor of Jewish Studies at Queens University; and Bishop Herbie Jackson of the Life Changing Bible Church Harvard.

Bishop Flunder delivered the eulogy and spoke of the joy of friendship shared between Flunder, her spouse Shirley Miller, Gwen and wife Bishop Tonyia Rawls. She also shared her perspectives of Gwendolyn’s love of people, travel and dance.

Friends and family spoke about Rawls’ love of life, gift of kindness and gentle admonishments. Among those were Rashid and Erica Huntley, Vicki Stanley, Brett Stewart, George Woodard, Tameka Carter and Cameron Pruette.

Musical dedications were performed by the Gwendolyn Rawls Memorial Choir, along with a special mime presentation by Deacon Iesha Treadwell, an impromptu vocal performance by Bishop Yvette Flunder and a reading of the obituary by Shunrea Atkins.

Born June 17, 1948 in Washington, DC, Gwendolyn Rawls graduated from Anacostia High School and immediately began a career in modeling at the age of 18. She later worked as a secretary at the department of Justice under then attorney General Robert Kennedy and served as a senior administrative secretary with the law firm of Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering.

Following her retirement in 1998 she started an assisted living home for memory care patients. Among her passions was a love of travel, dancing, worship and spending time with family.

Frequently referred to as a “Spiritual Mother” of Charlotte’s LGBTQ community, she was recognized as an Elder and wore the title with Pride.

Gwendolyn Iris Woodard Rawls is survived by her loving wife of 24 years Bishop Tonyia Rawls; son Rashid Huntley; sisters Lisa Woodard and Rosemary Clark and brothers George Woodard and Vincent Woodard.

In addition, she leaves behind a host of extended family members to cherish her memory and celebrate her life.

Known as someone who could always brighten your day or lift your spirits, the family chose one of Elder Gwen’s favorite sayings in homage to a life lived well: “Remember, the difference between a good day and a bad day is your attitude. Choose a good one.” – Gwendolyn Iris Woodard Rawls

In honor of Gwendolyn Woodard Rawls donations can be made to Sacred Souls United Church of Christ Charlotte and/or The Freedom Center for Social Justice.