The Charlotte Royals Rugby Football Club will play host to the International Gay Rugby North American Cup in Charlotte May 26 – May 28.

The fun kicks off Friday evening May 26 at 7:00 p.m. with an opening ceremony and registration at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte.

Players will be coming to Charlotte from around the United States and Canada.

Among them are the Rebellion Rugby team from Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon’s Lumberjacks, Madison, Wisconsin’s Minotaurs, Toronto’s Muddy York RFC, Orlando’s Otters, Philadelphia’s Gryphon’s Rugby, The Vancouver Rogues, the Washington Scandals and the Washington Renegades, Montreal’s Armada, the Baltimore Flamingos the Colorado Rush and the Columbus Coyotes and the Charlotte Royals, among others.

The tournament will take place at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte.

The facility is well equipped with 11 multi-use fields featuring permanent lighting.

If you’re planning on coming, accommodations are plentiful. Local organizers have reserved several rooms in advance with two large upscale hotels in the Uptown Charlotte area.

Transportation from the Le Meridien Charlotte and Sheraton Charlotte hotels will be provided by private bus service from uptown to the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex daily during matches.

The Mecklenburg County Sportsplex includes nine fields with synthetic turf and two fields with natural grass. Two of the fields have been installed with football goal posts. All fields are permanently aligned for soccer and can be temporarily lined for other sports upon request, including lacrosse, football, field hockey and rugby.

Members of notes that will be serving on the Tournament Competition Committee include Branson Brown (tournament director) Marcus Johnson (head referee) and Scott Conway (member at large).

The Tournament Liaison Committee includes Branson Brown (Tournament Director), Madison Dennison (IGR Trustee), Jeff Enochs (IGR North America South Representative), Scott Conway (Carolinas Geographic Rugby Union) and Marcus Johnson (Southeast Rugby Referee Society, Head Referee).

Following Friday evening’s welcoming party and registration, tournament play and match play will kick off Saturday morning, May 27, at 9 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m.

Two social events will follow for the evening at Petty Thieves Brewing Company (413 Dalton Avenue, Suite B) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and another at Bar Argon (4544 South Boulevard, Suite H) later in the evening.

More tournament play and rugby championships will take place Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m.

The festivities wrap up Sunday evening with the clothing ceremony party beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending at midnight at the Mint Museum Uptown (500 S. Tryon St.).

The Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is located at 2425 Sports Parkway in Matthews. For more details visit the Charlotte Royals website at charlotteroyalsrugby.com or qcrugby.org.