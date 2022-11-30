Charlotte Pride, one of the largest annual LGBTQ pride celebrations in the southeast, has released a statement that they are seeking a new Communications Manager to join the organization as a part of their leadership team. According to the organization’s leaders, the ideal candidate will bring with them a mix of experience in communications and marketing, as well as experience in complex event/program management and in LGBTQ community organizing.

Charlotte Pride made the announcement following details in their newsletter that longtime staffer Matt Comer, also a previous editor of Qnotes, would be resigning from the communications manager position, but remaining “over the next several weeks” while the search to hire another employee to fill the role continues.

“There is no other more honorable and more personally enriching opportunity than serving as an organizer for a local Pride movement,” said Matt. “I am so honored to have been a part of this organization’s journey. I am so proud of the work we’ve done together to live up to the spirit of Stonewall and to our greater LGBTQ Liberation Movement.”

Comer joined Charlotte Pride as a volunteer board member in 2008 while still serving as staff editor of Qnotes. During that time, he oversaw Pride’s media and marketing efforts. After several years of volunteer service, Comer became one of the first permanent, full-time staff members.

During his time with the organization, Comer helped grow the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade from a crowd of 10,000 in 2010 to a reported 275,000 in 2022. In 2019, Comer was presented with Charlotte Pride’s Stonewall Award, a recognition given to community members with a demonstrated, longtime service to Charlotte Pride and the local LGBTQ Pride Movement.

“Matt’s ability to work with key stakeholders within the community to advance LGBTQ+ rights and visibility in Charlotte and beyond is well known and highly valued and appreciated by Charlotte Pride,” said Clark Simon, president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors. “During [his] years with Charlotte Pride, he … held multiple positions working to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of our community, to ensure our voices were heard, and to make evident we are a valued part of this community.”

“Charlotte Pride has been lucky to have such a dedicated and passionate leader,” said Daniel Valdez, a Charlotte Pride board member and past board president. “His work has positioned Charlotte Pride as a trusted voice in our region and set a solid foundation to tell the important story of our impact. I thank him for his many years of service to Charlotte Pride.”