Charlotte Pride is excited to grow its scholarship program and introduce an all-new summer internship opportunity this year. Both are funded by the Principal Foundation – a philanthropic arm of the Principal Financial Group – and aim to improve economic mobility for LGBTQ and ally college students from the Charlotte metro area.

Recipients will be eligible for up to $10,000 for the 2023-2024 school year at an accredited two or four-year college.



“Charlotte Pride is so thrilled to have support from the Principal Foundation to grow our scholarship program and have a summer internship opportunity for students for the very first time,” says Liz Schob, Communications Manager for Charlotte Pride. “In addition to our annual festival and parade, film festival, and magazine, being able to offer this program to the community is something we are incredibly proud of. We are so grateful to Principal Foundation for their generous support in making this happen.”



Ideal applicants are high school seniors or college students from the Charlotte metro area (including Mecklenburg, York, Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, Iredell, Rowan, Cleveland, Lancaster, Lincoln, Stanly, Chester, Catawba, Chesterfield, Alexander, or Anson Counties) with a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Applicants must be LGBTQ or ally students who have demonstrated service to the LGBTQ community or strong desire to serve the LGBTQ community.



The Charlotte Pride Scholarship Program has eleven scholarships available: one Champion of Pride Scholarship ($10,000 award), one Legacy Scholarship ($5,000 award), two Empowerment Scholarships ($2,500 award), two Leadership Scholarships ($1,250 award), and five Visionary Scholarships ($1,000 award).



The Charlotte Pride Internship Program provides a $5,000 summer stipend and a $2,500 scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year to the internship recipient. The summer intern will spend eight weeks working with Charlotte Pride staff.



For more details, visit the Charlotte Pride website.