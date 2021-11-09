Wrapping up its 2021 Pride Season presented by PNC Bank and Truist, Charlotte Pride and various community partners will host two events November 13-14, supporting LGBTQ Charlotteans seeking employment and those in need of clothing and other essentials.

The Pride in Business Summit & Job Fair takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted virtually and advance registration is required. Information on the conference platform and event schedule is available here.

The Pride in Business Summit & Job Fair, presented by Wells Fargo, is a collaboration between Charlotte Pride and the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce. Whether you’re a job seeker or a professional, the Pride in Business Summit & Job Fair is a perfect opportunity to come face-to-face with local employers, fellow job seekers, business colleagues and peers, and other community members. The Summit offers a variety of resources and learning opportunities, in addition to the Job Fair’s employer information sessions. The opening session will include keynote remarks from Jerame Davis, executive director of Pride at Work, a national nonprofit organization that represents LGBTQ union members and their allies.

The LGBTQ+ Charlotte Free Store takes place in person November 14, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1900 The Plaza. The LGBTQ Charlotte Free Store is a free shopping opportunity for those seeking new and gently used clothes, other essentials and access to community resources. Clothing items were collected during the Charlotte Pride Clothing Drive in September. The Free Store is an affirming space for all in the LGBTQ+ Community and will offer a variety of clothing options for daily wear and professional attire. Partnering organizations include Charlotte Black Pride, Charlotte Pride, Crisis Assistance Ministry, CW Williams Health Center, Poor No More, and Transcend Charlotte. For more information, go here.