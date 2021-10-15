Advocacy
Campaign for Southern Equality
southernequality.org
Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org
Freedom Center for Social Justice
fcsj.org
Human Rights Campaign North Carolina
hrc.org/in-your-area/north-carolina
LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County
facebook.com/LGBTQMeckDems
Mecklenburg LGBTQ Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)
facebook.com/meckpac
North Carolina AIDS Action Network
ncaan.org
Safe Schools NC
safeschoolsnc.org
Arts
Charlotte Pride Band
charlotteprideband.org
Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte
gmccharlotte.org
One Voice Chorus
onevoicechorus.com
Health & HIV*
Affinity Health Center
Locations in Rock Hill, Clover, and York
877-647-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org
*Amity Medical Group
Locations in East Charlotte and South Charlotte
704-208-4134
amitymed.org
Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center
100 Billingsley Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-376-7447
anuvia.org
*Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Center Dr.
Suite 102
Charlotte, NC 28212
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org
Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group
cthcg.org
*Dudley’s Place
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-977-2972
myrosedalehealth.com/dudley
The House of Mercy
100 McAuley Cir.
Belmont, NC 28012
704-825-4711
thehouseofmercy.org
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices
Planned Parenthood Charlotte Health Center
700 S. Torrence St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-536-7233
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina/charlotte/28205/charlotte-health-center-2703-90860
*PowerHouse Project
1420 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
980-999-5295
facebook.com/ThePowerhouseProject
Quality Comprehensive Health Center Medical Clinic
3552 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28208
704-394-8968
qchealth.net
*RAIN
601 E. 5th St.
Suite 470
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org
RAO Community Health
321 W. 11th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-237-8793
raoassist.org
*Rosedale Health and Wellness
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
myrosedalehealth.com
Online and Print Media
Charlotte Axios
charlotte.axios.com
Charlotte Magazine
charlottemagazine.com
Charlotte Observer
charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Post
thecharlottepost.com
CLTure
clture.org
Hola News
holanews.com
La Noticia
lanoticia.com
QCityMetro
qcitymetro.com
QNotes
qnotescarolinas.com
Qué Pasa Media Network
Charlotte.quepasanoticias.com
Queen City Nerve
qcnerve.com
Scalawag Magazine
scalawagmagazine.org
Social & Support
Carolina Bear Lodge
carolinabearlodge.club
Charlotte Tradesmen
charlottetradesmen.org
Carolina Transgender Society
carolinatransgendersociety.com
Charlotte Black Pride
charlotteblackpride.org
Charlotte Gaymers Network
charlottegaymersnetwork.com
Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce
clgbtcc.org
Charlotte LGBTQ Elders
charlottelgbtqelders.org
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org
Charlotte Uprising
charlotteuprising.com
Crisis Assistance Ministry
crisisassistance.org
Feed The Movement
facebook.com/feedthemovementclt
Hearts Beat as One Foundation
heartsbeatone.org
Pauli Murray LGBTQ+ Bar Association
lgbtqbarnc.com
PFLAG Charlotte
pflagcharlotte.org
The Plus Collective
thepluscollective.org
Poor No More Free Store
facebook.com/PoorNoMoreCharlotte
Prime Timers of Charlotte
chapters.theprimetimersww.com/charlotte-ftp/
Queen City Connects
queencityconnects.com
Rainbow Foster Network
facebook.com/RainbowFosterNetwork
Southern Country Charlotte
southerncountrycharlotte.com
There’s Still Hope!
tshcharlotte3.org
Transcend Charlotte
transcendcharlotte.org
Twirl to the World Foundation
twirltotheworld.org
Roof Above
roofabove.org
Sports
Charlotte Rainbowlers
charlotterainbowlers.com
Charlotte Roller Girls
charlotterollergirls.com
Charlotte Royals Rugby
charlotteroyalsrugby.com
Queen City Tennis Club
bit.ly/2YupBcm
Stonewall Sports
stonewallcharlotte.org
Youth
Campus Pride
campuspride.org
Central Piedmont Pride Alliance
Central Piedmont Community College
facebook.com/groups/CPCCPrideAlliance
Center for Diversity & Inclusion
Davidson College
davidson.edu/offices-and-services/diversity-and-inclusion
Gender Education Network
gendereducationnetwork.org
Time Out Youth Center
timeoutyouth.org
UNC Charlotte Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement
identity.uncc.edu
