Advocacy

Campaign for Southern Equality
southernequality.org

Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org

Freedom Center for Social Justice
fcsj.org

Human Rights Campaign North Carolina
hrc.org/in-your-area/north-carolina

LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County
facebook.com/LGBTQMeckDems

Mecklenburg LGBTQ Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)
facebook.com/meckpac

North Carolina AIDS Action Network
ncaan.org

Safe Schools NC
safeschoolsnc.org

Arts

Charlotte Pride Band
charlotteprideband.org

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte
gmccharlotte.org

One Voice Chorus
onevoicechorus.com

Health & HIV*

Affinity Health Center
Locations in Rock Hill, Clover, and York
877-647-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org

*Amity Medical Group
Locations in East Charlotte and South Charlotte
704-208-4134
amitymed.org

Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center
100 Billingsley Rd. 
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-376-7447
anuvia.org

*Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Center Dr.
Suite 102
Charlotte, NC 28212
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org

Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group
cthcg.org

*Dudley’s Place
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-977-2972
myrosedalehealth.com/dudley

The House of Mercy
100 McAuley Cir.
Belmont, NC 28012
704-825-4711
thehouseofmercy.org

Mecklenburg County Health Department
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices

Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices

Planned Parenthood Charlotte Health Center
700 S. Torrence St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-536-7233
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina/charlotte/28205/charlotte-health-center-2703-90860

*PowerHouse Project
1420 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
980-999-5295
facebook.com/ThePowerhouseProject

Quality Comprehensive Health Center Medical Clinic
3552 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28208
704-394-8968
qchealth.net

*RAIN
601 E. 5th St.
Suite 470
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org

RAO Community Health
321 W. 11th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-237-8793
raoassist.org

*Rosedale Health and Wellness
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Suite 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
myrosedalehealth.com

Online and Print Media

Charlotte Axios
charlotte.axios.com

Charlotte Magazine
charlottemagazine.com

Charlotte Observer
charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Post
thecharlottepost.com

CLTure
clture.org

Hola News
holanews.com

La Noticia
lanoticia.com

QCityMetro
qcitymetro.com

QNotes
qnotescarolinas.com

Qué Pasa Media Network
Charlotte.quepasanoticias.com

Queen City Nerve
qcnerve.com

Scalawag Magazine
scalawagmagazine.org

Social & Support

Carolina Bear Lodge
carolinabearlodge.club

Charlotte Tradesmen
charlottetradesmen.org

Carolina Transgender Society
carolinatransgendersociety.com

Charlotte Black Pride
charlotteblackpride.org

Charlotte Gaymers Network
charlottegaymersnetwork.com

Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce
clgbtcc.org

Charlotte LGBTQ Elders
charlottelgbtqelders.org

Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org

Charlotte Uprising
charlotteuprising.com

Crisis Assistance Ministry
crisisassistance.org

Feed The Movement
facebook.com/feedthemovementclt

Hearts Beat as One Foundation
heartsbeatone.org

Pauli Murray LGBTQ+ Bar Association
lgbtqbarnc.com

PFLAG Charlotte
pflagcharlotte.org

The Plus Collective
thepluscollective.org

Poor No More Free Store
facebook.com/PoorNoMoreCharlotte

Prime Timers of Charlotte
chapters.theprimetimersww.com/charlotte-ftp/

Queen City Connects
queencityconnects.com

Rainbow Foster Network
facebook.com/RainbowFosterNetwork

Southern Country Charlotte
southerncountrycharlotte.com

There’s Still Hope!
tshcharlotte3.org

Transcend Charlotte
transcendcharlotte.org

Twirl to the World Foundation
twirltotheworld.org

Roof Above
roofabove.org

Sports

Charlotte Rainbowlers
charlotterainbowlers.com

Charlotte Roller Girls
charlotterollergirls.com

Charlotte Royals Rugby
charlotteroyalsrugby.com

Queen City Tennis Club
bit.ly/2YupBcm

Stonewall Sports
stonewallcharlotte.org

Youth

Campus Pride
campuspride.org

Central Piedmont Pride Alliance
Central Piedmont Community College
facebook.com/groups/CPCCPrideAlliance

Center for Diversity & Inclusion
Davidson College
davidson.edu/offices-and-services/diversity-and-inclusion

Gender Education Network
gendereducationnetwork.org

Time Out Youth Center
timeoutyouth.org

UNC Charlotte Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement
identity.uncc.edu

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today. 

Back to Top

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *