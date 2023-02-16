On Saturday, February 11, Charlotte Black Pride and Jermaine Nakia Lee presented the 2023 Heart of the Community Awards at Cornelius Park Center overlooking the skyline of uptown Charlotte. The event included a catered lunch and complimentary wine and mimosas with approximately fifty supporters of
The festivities were hosted by WSOC-TV Channel 9 News Anchor Erica Bryant and Mr. Charlotte Black Pride 2022, D. Black Ken, who kept the audience entertained with multiple wardrobe changes designed by Tevin Baskerville, a local fashion designer.
Three individuals were honored, with each honoree the recipient of an award and a live performance art piece. The first award was given to Charlotte City Council District One Representative Dante Anderson. She was honored with a presentation by Poet GraceLynn Avion Jae’El, who performed a spoken word piece in honor of Anderson.
The next award was presented to Crem Morris-Frazier, the owner of Q Fitness and Wellness. She was honored by Cierra Desiree Nichole Land performing Katy Perry’s song “Roar.”
The final award of the event was presented to Justine Lindsay, the first openly transgender woman cheerleader in the NFL. Lindsay is a member of the Carolina Panthers cheerleaders known as the Panthers Topcats. She was honored with an original ballet piece by Aaron Atkins of Ballet Ink.
