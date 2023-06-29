Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control (ACC) will hold their second annual “Prep Your Pet” event Saturday, July 1, to help Mecklenburg County pet owners ready their pets for the upcoming July Fourth festivities and the thunderstorm activity that generally accompanies the summer season.

ACC invites Mecklenburg County pet owners bring their four-legged friends to the Animal Care and Control Adoption Center, located at 8315 Byron Drive. From 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., free services, which include a pet exam with core vaccines, microchipping, a rabies vaccine, a pet ID tag and more will be available while supplies last. Additionally, multiple vendors will be on hand offering pet supplies and services from 8 a.m. to noon.

And take note, if you’d like to add an animal in need to your family, don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of fee waived adoptions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July Fourth activities typically include lots of barbecues with friends and family, boat riding, pool parties, firecrackers and firework shows that seem to go on for days. While these festivities offer a lot of fun for humans, it’s not always as fun for our canine and feline companions.

Because of the often extreme heat, July and August also fall during a time when large storms with lightning and thunder are commonplace. The accompanying loud noise can often spell fear and discomfort for our four-legged friends.

More pets are lost during the July Fourth weekend than any other time of the year. Lessen your chances of losing your furry friend with a pet ID tag and microchip.

For more details check out their website at animals.cmpd.org or visit their social media pages:

