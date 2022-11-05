Professionals and supporters affirming transgender health care in Charlotte came together on the evening of October 22 to celebrate a landmark date for the Charlotte Trans Health Group: 10 years of service.

Therapists, health care providers, clients and advocates throughout the community celebrated with a benefit and party for the Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group’s 10th Anniversary. Hosted by local comedian and digital creator, Shaine Laine, the event was aptly called “T.H.E Night” (Trans Health for Everyone Night).

T.H.E. Night was attended by approximately 160 people who showed up to mingle, dance and celebrate 10 years of creating more visible, accessible, affirming and affordable options for gender-affirming care for transgender and gender diverse individuals of all ages in Charlotte and surrounding areas, as stated described in the organization’s event details.

The fun all went down on South Boulevard at Tabbris, a co-working space also capable of hosting events. On this particular night, an enthusiastic well-dressed group of supporters had their ears tantalized by a DJ spinning tunes from back-in-the-day to current. The music was awesome and truly had folks who hadn’t been out in a while prompted to cut a rug. Well, maybe scuff a floor, Tabbris isn’t carpeted. Appetites were no doubt satiated by the open bar and a vast variety of hors d’oeuvres prior to the silent auction and in between brief speeches offered up by award recipients, care providers and community stakeholders.

All attending guests weren’t locals. Clinical psychologist Lisa Griffin, PhD and founder of the group, traveled from Baltimore Maryland (she no longer lives in Charlotte) and received well deserved accolades as a Visionary Award recipient.

Holly Savoy received the inaugural “Savoy Mission Embodiment Award” for her dedication and commitment to the Charlotte Trans Healthcare Group. Photo by Jerry Washington.

“Over the years, Dr. Griffin has played a key role with a number of organizations and universities as an organizer, board member and educator,” said Holly Savoy, a Charlotte mental health professional and one of the original founding members of the Charlotte Trans Health Group. “Whether working independently or as part of a team Dr. Griffin looks to find the best outcome for all involved and truly exemplifies the core values of diversity and inclusion in all endeavors.”

In the midst of thunderous applause and a few joyful teary eyes, Griffin graciously accepted her award as folks lined up to give congratulatory hugs.

Savoy didn’t just make way for Griffin’s award, she also accepted one of her own. Savoy received the group’s inaugural “Savoy Mission Embodiment Award” for her dedication and commitment in furthering the mission of the Charlotte Trans Healthcare Group.

During her acceptance speech Savoy thanked everyone for the amazing experience of seeing the organization come together and grow. She then reminded event attendees, “We’re here because the community need is there.”