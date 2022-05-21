If you’re looking for a nearby weekend getaway to coincide with LGBTQ Pride, why not consider Pride Myrtle Beach? It’s just over three hours away, and affords travelers a mix of Pride activities and surf and shore fun in the Atlantic Ocean.

Pride Myrtle Beach was formed in early 2020 after previous organizers announced they were ceasing operations and leaving the Myrtle Beach area without much needed advocacy, education and resources.

Within the first six months of the year they received designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a proclamation from the Myrtle Beach City Council welcoming the organization to Myrtle Beach, which also declared June as Pride Month in the city. Building the foundation of the organization was put on hold due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2021, plans cautiously resumed and as more of the population was vaccinated and restrictions on meeting in person were lifted, Pride Myrtle Beach announced monthly informational meetings and formed a committee to choose the first Board of Directors from a growing list of applicants. In May of 2021 the group held their very first community event, the Pride Month Celebration Picnic.

This year, the new event organizers will be celebrating their first full in-person Pride week. Here’s a list of events you don’t want to miss!

June 3 – June 5

Pride Month Summer Celebration

June 3

Pride the Wave at Ripley’s Aquarium Experience

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, 1110 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach.

This is the Summer Celebration Kickoff. Enjoy this first of its kind event at one of Myrtle Beach’s favorite attractions and a top destination in the state. Dance to the sounds of DJ Stephen Craig, enjoy some of the area’s top drag entertainers along with special guest Dorae Saunders from Charleston. 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm $45. 8 -10 p.m

June 3

Summer Celebration After Party at Pulse Ultra Club

2701 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach.

Join us from 10 p.m. until closing at 3 a.m.. The party boasts music by DJ Minerva, special guest Dorae Saunders and Fierce Friday Night Drag Extravaganza’s Breonna Tenae.

June 4

Come Out and Play Field Day

Market Place Commons, Park Soccer Fields, 1004 Crabtree Lane (Look for the Pride Myrtle Beach Flag), Myrtle Beach.

Softball, volleyball, soccer and more. Get your teams together for your sport of choice and sign up at the event. If sports are not your thing, have some fun with the three legged race, high heel dash, hula hoop contest and more! 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Grand Park, Market Common (Public Softball and Soccer.

June 5

Second Annual Pride Picnic and Food Truck Festival

Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles Street, Myrtle Beach.

Join Pride Myrtle Beach noon to 6 p.m. for our Annual Pride Picnic at Tidal Creek Brewhouse. Grab a handcrafted brew and some excellent food from our food truck vendors, find a spot and enjoy live music by the Goofy Footers Band. We will also have DJ Benny Nations spinning dance tunes and more.

June 12

Drag me to brunch at Mr. Fish!

Mr. Fish, 401 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach.

Drag Me to Brunch Hosted by Morgan Richards The 1st Anniversary Brunch Party!! *We are celebrating with a “White Party” Theme! Wear your decked out luxury white! Special Guest Performers Lilli Frost & Judy Simmons Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Showtime at 12:30 p.m. through 2 p.m. All tickets except “Standing Room” tickets include brunch buffet. Get ready to party with the best entertainers […]

June 16

Kick-off for Pride Beach Volleyball

Sand Volleyball at Courts on The Boardwalk, 9th Ave N and Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.

Join Pride Myrtle Beach and volunteers from our Health Initiative Committee for Beach Volleyball, every third Thursday this spring, summer, and fall, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. We will have instructors on hand for beginners and everyone will have time to practice and play. Equipment, water and snacks provided. Everyone welcome and the event is family friendly.