Amidst anti-trans politics and cultural backlash nationwide and even here at home in North Carolina, Catawba Pride and ALFA (AIDS Leadership Foothills Area) have decided it’s time to celebrate trans and gender culture with Trans Pride 2023.

Slated for April 1, Trans Pride 2023 will be held on the grounds of Unifour Church in Newton on April 1, from 11 am, to 3 p.m.

The Catawba Valley Pride board of directors invites members of the LGBTQ community and allies (and particularly the Trans community) to come out to celebrate and bring along a picnic lunch to enjoy.

There’s a picnic shelter and playground on site, as well and there will be vendors and entertainment. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors on a smaller scale.

Unifour Church is located at 2257 Old Conover-Startown Road, in Newton, North Carolina, and Unifour Church is a welcoming and affirming congregation.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, visit the Catawba Valley Pride site to sign up. Spaces are $50 for profit vendors and $25 for non-profit organizations. Set up begins at 9:30 a.m. Please keep in mind you’ll be required to bring your own tent, table, and chairs and remember that electricity will not be available.

For individuals who would like to volunteer to help with the event, information is also available for at the Catawba Valley Pride site.

For more details on the Catwaba Valley Pride organization, visit their website. You can find more information on ALFA (AIDS Leadership Foothills Area Alliance), which serves communities in Hickory, Morganton and the surrounding Catawba Valley Region by visiting their website, as well.