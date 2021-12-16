The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday, December 14, at their sold-out Annual Awards Ceremony and Holiday Soiree that NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) will become the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) partner for the 2022 term. This is the first time NASCAR has partnered with a chamber of commerce that exists specifically to serve the LGBTQ community.

The Chamber’s annual DE&I partnership funds and supports all of its training and programming in diversity, equity, and inclusion and allows the organization to have a more expansive reach throughout the region.

“NASCAR has a rich history in our region and continues to be one of the most popular sports in the nation,” said Tiffany Keaton, Vice Chair of the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

“The intentionality of their partnership will allow the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber to leverage relationships and increase our work in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The distinct brand that NASCAR brings to the chamber validates their commitment to equality and non-discrimination both on and off the track. It is an honor to name the league our ‘DE&I Partner’ for 2022, and I look forward to developing this amazing relationship.”

The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce’s work to support change and growth helps strengthen organizations large and small – and the Carolinas region as a whole. Promoting DE&I training and education programming is a critical component of change and progress for NASCAR and in the communities it operates.

“NASCAR is excited to partner with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce,” said Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. “With NASCAR offices and much of our industry based in the Carolinas, we look forward to working with [the Chamber] in support of its mission to foster equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community.”

NASCAR is the sanctioning body for the number one form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR produces and maintains multiple series of international, national and regional events, as well as one local event. With offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce is an organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and allied businesses, corporations and professionals throughout western North Carolina and most of South Carolina. Their mission is to foster equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community through strategic policy, professional enrichment, ally partnerships and economic development.